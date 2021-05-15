Horoscope for May 15 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Keep calm Taurians, Capricorns will be lucky in love!

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

You’re going to be open to new things today, and it’s going to be the best thing for you. Your open minded attitude is going to draw the right people towards you and you’ll be able to analyze mistakes you’ve made in the past and rectify them. If you’re feeling like there’s too much on your plate, then share your responsibilities with someone you can trust. This will help build your relationship with them, and also ease your work.

Taurus

A temporary separation from loved ones might be in place today. But don’t worry Taurus, we all need some alone time and your friends and family are going to understand this. Just remember to tell them you need your space politely as being aggressive could bring out some bad memories from the past. Keep your calm today. You’ll get the serenity you’re searching for.

Gemini

Your colleagues might not conform to your instructions and ideas today. Don’t force yourself on them Gemini. Not everyone has the same opinions as you. Instead, it’s best to listen to everyone and take a vote. This way, everyone will be happy. Learn how to adjust and people will respect you.

Cancer

You’ve been feeling exceptionally lazy these days. Perhaps it’s the weather, or you just need a break. However, this isn’t the time for that. Get out of your bed and take up a sport or get an hour working out. This will keep your energy positive for the day, and it will also keep your health in check.

Leo

Roar Lion, roar. Today is the day you get to show your dominance to people around you. Things might not be going your way and it’s time to turn it around. If something is not satisfying you, then speak up and get it corrected. Don’t settle for things that aren’t up to your standards.

Virgo

Some unexpected changes might take place in your love life today. You will have to be flexible and adjust to the situation today. You might feel uncomfortable and you might think that things aren’t going your way, but your partner wants a good amount of attention from you. So remember to be flexible towards them today.

Libra

Fortune is on your side today Libra. Most aspects of your life that seem to be going wrong will take a turn for the better. In fact, you’ll be surprised as to how good the day gets as it keeps going on. Don’t be shocked, as the good you’re receiving is the karma of your humble deeds. Enjoy your day of happiness and luck.

Scorpio

Stay out of trouble today Scorpio and keep your physical health in check. You’re prone to getting hurt today, so make sure you don’t take up any sporting activity or something that would give you a fall. Instead, it would be better for you to sit and read a book or watch a movie. Do something that doesn’t involve a lot of moving around. It’s your day to laze.

Sagittarius

Today is a fortunate one for you. The only obstacle you’ll face is your own fear. Don’t get scared of the things coming towards you as these are your diamonds that will help you in the long run. Luck is by your side today so if you’ve been hoping for something then it’s going to come to you today. Don’t let go of your optimistic behaviour as it’s one of your best qualities.

Capricorn

Relationships will bring you happiness today. There’s someone whom you’ve been trying to pursue for a while but things haven’t worked out. Today, everything in the love sector of your life is going to work out for you. You’re unaware of your own charm Cap. Try to believe in yourself. You’ll be shocked at the number of people you attract.

Aquarius

You’re in a sensitive head space today. Miniscule things might end up hurting you. Try not to get hurt by little things happening around you. They might not be aimed directly at you, so don’t worry too much. Just try to focus your energy on things that actually matter like work and relationships. But don’t take anything to heart today.

Pisces

You might experience a lack of motivation today and this will stand in the way of your productivity. Try focusing on the good things in your life so you can get back into the motivated state of mind and get going with your day. Don’t let a little setback get to you. Things are going good, the bad is just in your head. Try to meditate to get rid of negative energy.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.