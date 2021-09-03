Horoscope for September 3 by Astro Sundeep Kochar: Luck is on your side Taurians, plan something special for your partner Cancerians

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell.

Aries

Your performance, in terms of your career, is going to be very good today. You are likely to lead a new project at the office. For those who are having trouble communicating with their partner, those issues will be resolved today. It’s best to stay away from huge crowds today.

Taurus

Your destiny is going to prove very lucky for you today. Anything you’ve been thinking of for a while will be achieved in the best way possible. You will also find yourself working extra hard in building your business. Students are advised to focus on their education, as mind power is at its peak today.

Gemini

It’s best to be extra careful about your health today. It’s also time to check on your finances. Check out your savings and see how you can create an increment there. Spend some time with the kids in understanding them and their lives. Singles are likely to indulge in a social gathering and meet someone new.

Cancer

Profitable business orders are coming your way today. You are advised to do a deep cleaning of your home, getting rid of all the negative energy. If you haven’t had the time to tend to your partner, plan something special for them today.

Leo

A new business venture that you might be planning is going to be successful today. Gains from past investments are also coming your way. Love isn’t in the cards for you today, so it’s best to steer clear from that area. Try adding a little bit of white in your outfit today, for the good energies to flow through.

Virgo

Older situations that might be causing problems will be resolved today. Work will be tiring due to the many responsibilities you will be handed. However, when you get home at the end of the day, some time with the family will keep you relaxed.

Libra

It’s a day of new things today. If you’ve been putting off a hobby for a while, then pick it up today. Similarly, if there’s a task at work you’ve been ignoring, it’s time to get it done today. Try something new in all aspects of your life for a refresher.

Scorpio

With the help of your colleagues, you will be able to finish up unfinished tasks. You are also advised to try and focus on planning tomorrow’s work today itself. It’s also a good day to go out in the air. Perhaps a walk close to home will bring in good air and good vibes.

Sagittarius

Money might go out of your hands easily today, so it’s advised to not spend on anything other than the necessities. Singles are likely to rekindle their flame with someone from the past. New business ventures should be put on hold for the day.

Capricorn

Step out of your daily rut and try to socialize a bit more today. Work is not going anywhere, but you should definitely widen your horizons among friends. Students looking to pursue higher education should also start the process today - it’s a good day to start these things.

Aquarius

The day might stress you out today, but a heart-to-heart talk with a friend might make things better. Your workplace will be full of chaos, where your advice will be needed every two minutes. Take this as a chance to lead.

Pisces

Today will be important in terms of education. Anything left behind will be resolved today. It’s also important for you to focus on what you want to do next in life. How do you plan on settling in? Look at different options and explore.

The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.