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How Dussehra is celebrated across India: Ravan Dahan in Delhi, Deities in Kullu, a royal procession in Mysuru

Happy Dussehra: From burning effigies in Delhi to Kullu's gathering of village deities, here is how different parts of India mark Vijayadashami.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 02:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
How Dussehra is celebrated across India: Ravan Dahan in Delhi, Deities in Kullu, a royal procession in Mysuru

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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