With Christmas 2025 just around the corner, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) famous worldwide for its Santa Tracker is back with fun facts about Santa Claus, also known as Saint Nicholas.

Over the years, Santa has grown from a simple folkloric character into a symbol of generosity, joy, and holiday magic that people everywhere love.

How Old is Santa?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to NORAD’s official About Santa FAQ, it’s “hard to know for sure,” but their tracking suggests that Santa is at least 1,600 years old! This legendary age traces his origins back to the early centuries of the first millennium, making him a timeless figure in Christmas traditions.

Santa’s Height and Weight

NORAD also gives some interesting details about Santa’s size. Based on decades of observations using radar, satellites, and other tracking tools, Santa is estimated to be around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weigh approximately 260 pounds that’s before he enjoys the cookies and milk left out by children on Christmas Eve!

The Magic of NORAD’s Santa Tracker

The NORAD Santa Tracker is more than just fun facts. It’s a global tradition that lets families follow Santa’s reindeer-powered journey across the world in real time. By combining holiday cheer with modern technology, NORAD makes Christmas Eve even more magical for kids and adults alike.

How It All Started

Although NORAD’s main job is aerospace defense, tracking Santa has been a beloved tradition since 1955. It all began when a misprinted phone number in a newspaper led children to call the military to ask for Santa’s location. NORAD embraced the idea, and now millions of people tune in every December to see where Santa is delivering gifts!

As Christmas 2025 draws near, NORAD’s Santa Tracker reminds us that the magic of Santa Claus isn’t just about gifts it’s about joy, wonder, and holiday traditions shared across the world. Whether you’re following his journey online or leaving out cookies and milk, this festive season is the perfect time to celebrate the spirit of giving and togetherness.