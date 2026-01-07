How Pongal 2026 Is Celebrated? Different Dates And Names To Day-Wise Rituals, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Pongal is more than just a festival; it is a four-day celebration of harvest, gratitude, and togetherness in Tamil Nadu. While the name “Pongal” literally means “to boil over”, symbolising abundance and prosperity, the festival is celebrated across different dates and sometimes under different names in various regions. Each day has its own unique rituals and significance, making Pongal a festival rich in culture, tradition, and joy.

In 2026, Pongal will be celebrated from January 13 to 16, with each day dedicated to a specific ritual and meaning.

The Four Days of Pongal 2026 and Their Rituals

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to drik panchang,

Bhogi Pongal – January 13

The first day of Pongal, Bhogi Pongal (or Bhogi Pandigai), is all about cleansing and letting go of the old to welcome new beginnings.

Rituals:

Discarding old and unused wooden items

Lighting a bonfire called Bhogi Mantalu with the discarded items

Cleaning homes as a symbol of fresh starts

Drawing colorful rangolis (Kolams) outside homes

Bursting crackers in the early morning

This day symbolizes spiritual purification, renewal, and preparation for abundance.

Thai Pongal – January 14

Thai Pongal is the most important day of the festival. It coincides with Makar Sankranti and marks the first day of the Tamil month Thai.

On this day, families prepare the sweet Pongal dish made of rice, milk, and jaggery, cooked in a clay pot and allowed to boil over while chanting “Pongalo Pongal”, symbolizing overflowing prosperity.

Rituals:

Wearing new clothes

Preparing sweet Pongal topped with ghee, cashew nuts, raisins, and brown sugar

Offering the dish first to Lord Surya and Lord Ganesha

Drawing elaborate Kolams outside homes

This day is a celebration of gratitude to the Sun God for a bountiful harvest.

Mattu Pongal – January 15

Mattu Pongal is dedicated to cows and bulls, recognizing their vital role in agriculture and rural life.

Rituals:

Bathing and decorating cattle

Painting and polishing their horns

Adorning them with garlands

Organising community processions to honor cattle

Participating in traditional events like Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu

This day emphasizes respect and gratitude for animals that sustain farming and livelihood.

Kanum Pongal – January 16

Kanum Pongal is a day for family, friends, and community bonding. It is a relaxed, joyful day marked by gatherings and celebrations.

Rituals:

Visiting relatives and elders

Seeking blessings from family members

Playing traditional games like Uri Adithal (breaking a hanging pot) and Vazhukku Maram (slippery pole)

Enjoying community feasts and outings

This day represents togetherness, celebration, and community harmony.

Pongal 2026 is a festival that beautifully blends spirituality, tradition, and joy. From cleansing and renewal on Bhogi Pongal to expressing gratitude to the Sun God on Thai Pongal, honoring animals on Mattu Pongal, and celebrating with family on Kanum Pongal, each day brings its own charm. Beyond just a harvest festival, Pongal is a time to cherish abundance, togetherness, and gratitude, making it one of the most cherished celebrations in Tamil Nadu and beyond.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)