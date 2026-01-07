How Pongal 2026 Is Celebrated? Different Dates And Names To Day-Wise Rituals, Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Pongal 2026 is a vibrant four-day harvest festival celebrated with unique rituals each day, from Bhogi to Kanum. Learn about its different dates, regional names, and day-wise traditions that mark gratitude, prosperity, and togetherness.
- Pongal is more than just a festival; it is a four-day celebration of harvest, gratitude, and togetherness in Tamil Nadu.
- While the name “Pongal” literally means “to boil over”, symbolising abundance and prosperity.
- The festival is celebrated across different dates and sometimes under different names in various regions.
Pongal is more than just a festival; it is a four-day celebration of harvest, gratitude, and togetherness in Tamil Nadu. While the name “Pongal” literally means “to boil over”, symbolising abundance and prosperity, the festival is celebrated across different dates and sometimes under different names in various regions. Each day has its own unique rituals and significance, making Pongal a festival rich in culture, tradition, and joy.
In 2026, Pongal will be celebrated from January 13 to 16, with each day dedicated to a specific ritual and meaning.
The Four Days of Pongal 2026 and Their Rituals
According to drik panchang,
Bhogi Pongal – January 13
The first day of Pongal, Bhogi Pongal (or Bhogi Pandigai), is all about cleansing and letting go of the old to welcome new beginnings.
Rituals:
Discarding old and unused wooden items
Lighting a bonfire called Bhogi Mantalu with the discarded items
Cleaning homes as a symbol of fresh starts
Drawing colorful rangolis (Kolams) outside homes
Bursting crackers in the early morning
This day symbolizes spiritual purification, renewal, and preparation for abundance.
Thai Pongal – January 14
Thai Pongal is the most important day of the festival. It coincides with Makar Sankranti and marks the first day of the Tamil month Thai.
On this day, families prepare the sweet Pongal dish made of rice, milk, and jaggery, cooked in a clay pot and allowed to boil over while chanting “Pongalo Pongal”, symbolizing overflowing prosperity.
Rituals:
Wearing new clothes
Preparing sweet Pongal topped with ghee, cashew nuts, raisins, and brown sugar
Offering the dish first to Lord Surya and Lord Ganesha
Drawing elaborate Kolams outside homes
This day is a celebration of gratitude to the Sun God for a bountiful harvest.
Mattu Pongal – January 15
Mattu Pongal is dedicated to cows and bulls, recognizing their vital role in agriculture and rural life.
Rituals:
Bathing and decorating cattle
Painting and polishing their horns
Adorning them with garlands
Organising community processions to honor cattle
Participating in traditional events like Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu
This day emphasizes respect and gratitude for animals that sustain farming and livelihood.
Kanum Pongal – January 16
Kanum Pongal is a day for family, friends, and community bonding. It is a relaxed, joyful day marked by gatherings and celebrations.
Rituals:
Visiting relatives and elders
Seeking blessings from family members
Playing traditional games like Uri Adithal (breaking a hanging pot) and Vazhukku Maram (slippery pole)
Enjoying community feasts and outings
This day represents togetherness, celebration, and community harmony.
Pongal 2026 is a festival that beautifully blends spirituality, tradition, and joy. From cleansing and renewal on Bhogi Pongal to expressing gratitude to the Sun God on Thai Pongal, honoring animals on Mattu Pongal, and celebrating with family on Kanum Pongal, each day brings its own charm. Beyond just a harvest festival, Pongal is a time to cherish abundance, togetherness, and gratitude, making it one of the most cherished celebrations in Tamil Nadu and beyond.
