How To Bake A Mango Mousse Tart From Scratch: A Step-By-Step Summer Dessert Guide

There’s something undeniably joyful about mangoes in the summertime—their sweet, juicy flavor can instantly lift your mood. If you're looking for a refreshing dessert that celebrates this golden fruit, a Mango Mousse Tart is a perfect choice. Light, creamy, and packed with tropical flavor, this tart is an ideal treat for warm days, dinner parties, or just because you feel like indulging.

Here’s how to bake your own mango mousse tart that will make summer taste even better.

Ingredients

For the Tart Crust:

1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs (or digestive biscuits, crushed)

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

For the Mango Mousse:

2 ripe mangoes (about 1 ½ cups puréed)

¼ cup granulated sugar (adjust depending on sweetness of mangoes)

1 tsp lemon juice

1 ½ tsp unflavored gelatin (or agar-agar for a vegetarian option)

3 tbsp cold water

1 cup heavy whipping cream, chilled

Optional Toppings:

Mango slices

Mint leaves

Whipped cream

Crushed pistachios

Instructions

1. Prepare the Crust

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

In a mixing bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and melted butter until the mixture resembles wet sand.

Press the mixture evenly into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom.

Bake the crust for 8–10 minutes, until lightly golden. Let it cool completely.

2. Make the Mango Mousse

Peel and dice the mangoes, then purée them in a blender until smooth. You should have about 1 ½ cups of mango purée.

In a small bowl, sprinkle the gelatin over cold water and let it bloom for 5 minutes.

Heat the mango purée in a saucepan over low heat. Add sugar and lemon juice. Stir until warm but not boiling.

Add the bloomed gelatin and stir until completely dissolved. Remove from heat and let it cool to room temperature.

In a separate bowl, whip the chilled heavy cream until soft peaks form.

Gently fold the whipped cream into the cooled mango mixture in batches. The result should be light and airy.

3. Assemble and Chill

Pour the mango mousse into the cooled tart shell, smoothing the top with a spatula.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or until fully set.

4. Garnish and Serve

Before serving, top with fresh mango slices, a sprig of mint, or even a drizzle of mango glaze for a polished look. Slice and serve chilled.

Tips for the Perfect Tart