How To Do Sawan Puja To Solve Life Problems - Puja Vidhi

The holy month of Sawan (Shravan) has already started, and we all know how special this month is for Lord Shiva. Performing the right puja during this month can bring blessings and remove many life problems like health issues, marriage delays, career blockages, or financial troubles.

However, many of us still feel uncertain about how to perform the puja correctly. Let’s understand from Mahi Kashyap, Founder and CEO of Vedic Meet, how Sawan can become your problem-solving month if you follow a simple and easy puja method.

Why Sawan is Important According to Shiv Puran

In the Shiv Puran, it is said that when Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) happened, poison (Halahal) came out. Lord Shiva drank the poison to save the universe. This event happened in the month of Shravan (Sawan). Since then, devotees offer water, milk, and bilva patra (belpatra) to cool down Lord Shiva and thank him.

It is also mentioned that whoever worships Lord Shiva in this month with a clean heart and proper rituals, their sins are removed, and wishes are fulfilled.

Can Sawan Really Solve Life Problems?

Yes, if you worship Lord Shiva with the right method in Sawan, you can feel big changes in your life. Your health, career, relationship, and money problems can all start to improve. You don’t need anything expensive or big. Just a simple puja done with faith can bring miracles.

Let’s now look at a very easy and powerful puja vidhi (ritual) that anyone can do at home or in a temple.

Step-by-Step Simple Sawan Puja Vidhi:

1. Wake Up Early (Best Time: Brahma Muhurat - around 4:06 AM)

● If you cannot wake up this early, do your puja soon after sunrise.

● Avoid doing it too late in the day.

2. Take a Bath and Wear Clean White or Light-Coloured Clothes

● Sit in a quiet place or in front of a Shivling (at home or temple).

● First, calm your mind and focus.

3. Start the Puja Like This:

● Offer Gangajal or normal clean water on the Shivling.

● Then offer Panchamrit (milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar).

● Wash again with Gangajal or clean water.

4. Offer the Following Items to Lord Shiva:

● Bael (Bel) leaves

● Dhatura and Bhang

● White sandalwood paste

● Fresh flowers and Rice (Akshat)

According to shiv puran, While performing the ritual, keep chanting:

● If you're male, chant: “Om Namah Shivay”

● If you're female, chant: “Namah Shivay”

5. Chant the Mantras Based on Your Problem:

● For general problems: Chant Om Namah Shivay.

● For health or protection issues: Chant Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra.

6. Light a Ghee Diya (Lamp)

● This brings good energy and peace in the house.

● Light dhoop (incense) to purify the space.

● Close your eyes and share your wish with Lord Shiva from the heart.

Remedies for Specific Problems in Sawan:

As per astrologers, the month of Sawan can bring real solutions to life’s problems when puja is done the right way with full faith in Lord Shiva.

For Relationship Issues:

● Worship Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati.

● Keep a Monday fast (Somwar Vrat).

For Marriage Delays:

● On Mondays, offer milk, belpatra, and haldi (turmeric) on Shivling.

● It helps remove blockages in marriage.

For Career Blockages:

● While doing Jal Abhishek, chant Om Namah Shivay with focus.

For Money Problems:

● Jal Abhishek with Panchamrit.

● Donate white clothes and white food items.

● Donation of white things reduces financial stress.

For Nazar or Frequent Illness:

● Offer black sesame (kale til) and cloves (laung) on Shivling.

● Do this every Monday during Sawan.

This simple Sawan puja method is easy to do and can be followed by anyone. You do not need costly items. Lord Shiva only wants your faith, honesty, and love.