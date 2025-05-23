Motherhood, though profoundly fulfilling, often comes with an invisible cost- the quiet erasure of a woman’s identity beyond her role as a mother. In a society that glorifies sacrifice and nurturance, many women are celebrated for how well they give, not for who they are when they are not giving. The expectation is so deeply woven into cultural and emotional norms that a woman forgetting herself is seen not as a crisis but as devotion.

Reclaiming identity doesn’t mean rejecting motherhood. It means rediscovering the parts of a woman that existed before, alongside, and beyond being someone’s mother. It means allowing mothers to be full human beings; flawed, curious, creative, sexual, ambitious, or simply quiet, without guilt or apology.

One of the biggest roadblocks to identity reclamation is the internalised belief that motherhood must come at the cost of the self. Many mothers are made to feel that prioritising their passions, careers, or well-being is selfish. But the truth is, children do not benefit from a mother who disappears in service of them. They thrive with a mother who is emotionally alive and who models wholeness, boundaries, and authenticity.

Identity loss is not just an emotional concern but a mental health one. When women are constantly performing roles without space to express their needs, desires, or dreams, the result is often burnout, depression, or emotional numbness. What may be labelled as irritability or exhaustion is often a deep grief over the parts of themselves they had to silence.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing shares some insights on how mothers can reclaim their identity:

1. Start by giving yourself permission: The first step is often the hardest- giving yourself internal permission to want more. Many mothers carry guilt for desiring something beyond the role of caregiver. Reclaiming identity starts with acknowledging that you are allowed to have passions, goals, and emotions outside of motherhood.

2. Create space for small acts of selfhood: Reclaiming your identity doesn't require drastic changes. It can begin with simple acts- journaling your thoughts, reading a book you enjoy, going for a walk alone, or reconnecting with a creative hobby. These moments are reminders that your inner world still exists and deserves attention.

3. Redefine what support looks like: Support isn't just physical help with housework or childcare. It's about emotional validation and being asked, “How are you doing beyond being a mother?” Actively seek relationships- partners, friends, and communities where your full self is acknowledged and valued.

4. Explore professional and creative desires: Whether it’s returning to work, starting a new project, learning a skill, or building something from scratch, honor the parts of you that are ambitious, curious, or driven. These pursuits are not selfish; they are expressions of your evolving identity.

5. Set boundaries without apology: Saying no, protecting your time, and carving out space for your needs are essential practices. Boundaries allow you to honour your energy and reinforce that your personal needs are just as valid as your family’s.

6. Seek therapy or support when needed: Working with a therapist or coach can help mothers untangle internalised guilt, rediscover their voice, and process years of self-neglect. Reflective spaces offer clarity and a roadmap back to the self.