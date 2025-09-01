How To Prepare For Ganesh Visarjan: A Complete Guide

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most beloved festivals in India, marked by devotion, joy, and vibrant celebrations. The grand conclusion of this festival is Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing his idol in water with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”.

This moment is not only emotional but also deeply spiritual, symbolizing the cycle of creation and dissolution. Preparing for Ganesh Visarjan requires a blend of devotion, planning, and eco-consciousness. Here’s a complete guide to help you get ready for this sacred ritual.

1. Choose the Right Day for Visarjan

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Traditionally, Ganesh idols are immersed on the 1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th, or 10th day of Ganesh Chaturthi. The most auspicious is Anant Chaturdashi (the 10th day). Pick a day based on your family tradition, convenience, and the rituals you follow.

2. Prepare the Idol for the Final Aarti

Before the immersion, the idol is worshipped one last time. Devotees perform:

Ganesh Aarti with lamps, incense, flowers, and sweets.

Offering of Modaks and Fruits, as a symbolic send-off to Bappa.

Tilak and Garland adorning the idol before it leaves home.

This ritual is emotional, as devotees thank Lord Ganesha for visiting their home and seek his blessings for the coming year.

3. Organize a Small Procession

Visarjan is often celebrated with music, dance, and chanting of devotional slogans. If you’re planning a procession:

Keep it joyous but respectful.

Arrange dhol, songs, or bhajans for the journey.

Ensure the idol is carried safely on a decorated platform.

In housing societies, coordinate timings to avoid overcrowding.

4. Opt for Eco-Friendly Visarjan

In recent years, environmental concerns have made eco-friendly Visarjan a priority. Here’s how you can do it responsibly:

Use Clay or Shadu Idols instead of Plaster of Paris.

Home Immersion in a Bucket or Tank if you have a small idol.

Designated Artificial Ponds created by local authorities to prevent water pollution.

Avoid using plastic decorations or toxic chemical colors.

5. Prepare Offerings for Distribution

Visarjan is also about spreading joy. Prepare prasad and sweets for family, neighbors, and guests who join in the farewell. This adds warmth to the occasion and strengthens community bonds.

6. Ensure Safety During the Ritual

Carry the idol carefully, especially if it’s large.

Keep first aid ready for any emergencies in crowds.

Follow local authority guidelines for immersion.

Children should always be supervised.

7. Bid Farewell with Gratitude

Finally, when the idol is immersed, fold your hands, close your eyes, and thank Lord Ganesha for removing obstacles and showering blessings. Remember, the ritual symbolizes that while forms dissolve, divine energy always remains with us.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)