How To Safely Watch Surya Grahan 2025 Without Harming Your Eyes?

The Surya Grahan (Solar Eclipse) of 2025 is expected to be a spectacular celestial event, drawing the attention of skywatchers across the globe. While watching a solar eclipse can be a breathtaking experience, it’s essential to understand the risks involved—viewing the Sun directly, even during an eclipse, can cause permanent eye damage.

To help you enjoy this astronomical phenomenon safely, here’s a comprehensive guide on how to watch the Surya Grahan 2025 without harming your eyes.

What Happens During a Surya Grahan?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Surya Grahan occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, partially or totally blocking the Sun's light for a short period. In 2025, depending on your location, the eclipse may be partial, total, or annular.

Why Is It Dangerous to Look at the Sun During an Eclipse?

Many people think it's safe to look at the Sun during an eclipse because the Sun is partially covered. This is a dangerous myth. During the partial phases of the eclipse, the Sun’s rays are still intense enough to burn the retina, leading to a condition called solar retinopathy, which can cause:

Blurry vision

Blind spots

Permanent vision loss

Safe Ways to Watch the Surya Grahan

1. Use ISO-Certified Solar Eclipse Glasses

The safest and most accessible option is to use eclipse glasses that meet the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard. These block harmful ultraviolet, visible, and infrared radiation.

DO NOT use:

Regular sunglasses (even dark ones)

X-ray films

Smoked glass

CDs or DVDs

Check that your eclipse glasses are not scratched, torn, or expired.

2. Pinhole Projector (DIY Method)

A pinhole projector is a safe way to view the eclipse indirectly. Simply poke a small hole in a piece of cardboard and let the Sun's image project onto a flat surface behind it.

This is great for kids and school science projects.

3. Use a Solar Filter with a Telescope or Binoculars

If you're using a telescope or binoculars, you must attach a solar filter in front of the lens, not behind the eyepiece. Never look through optical devices without proper filters, even if you are wearing eclipse glasses.

4. Watch Live Streams or Planetarium Broadcasts

Many space agencies and observatories offer live coverage of solar eclipses. If the eclipse isn’t visible in your region or you prefer to stay indoors, this is a safe and educational alternative.

Unsafe Viewing Methods to Avoid

Looking directly at the Sun without protection

Using unfiltered telescopes or binoculars

Trying homemade filters (CDs, sunglasses, etc.)

Relying on reflections from water or mirrors

Key Safety Tips for Surya Grahan 2025

Know the eclipse timings for your region in advance.

Only look at the eclipse during totality (if it’s a total eclipse) without glasses—and only for that brief moment.

Supervise children and educate them on eye safety.

If you're unsure whether your method is safe—don’t risk it.

When and Where Will Surya Grahan 2025 Be Visible?

The Surya Grahan in 2025 is expected to occur on March 29, 2025, and will be visible in parts of Europe, North Africa, and western Asia. Visibility and timing will vary depending on your geographic location.

Use NASA's eclipse map or a local astronomical calendar to find exact details for your city.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)