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Independence Day 2026: 100+ wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share with your loved ones

Independence Day 2026 is a time to celebrate freedom, unity, and the pride of being Indian by sharing heartfelt wishes and messages. It’s an opportunity to spread positivity, remember our heroes, and strengthen bonds with loved ones.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Independence Day 2026: 100+ wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share with your loved ones
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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