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Independence Day 2026: What to do with your paper flag once celebrations end

Independence Day 2026: Independence Day celebrations often leave behind thousands of paper and plastic Tricolours that are later found on roadsides. Here are specific ways to respectfully handle the national flag after August 15.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 08:35 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 08:36 AM IST
Independence Day 2026: What to do with your paper flag once celebrations end
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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