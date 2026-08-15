Independence Day 2026: What to do with your paper flag once celebrations end

Happy Independence Day 2026: Every year around 15th August, the country turns saffron, white, and green. Rooftops, school gates, car windows, street stalls, everywhere you look, there's a flag. But once the parades wind down and the speeches are over, a lot of those same flags end up crumpled or scattered along the roadside by evening.
That's not just careless. It's disrespectful. The Flag Code of India treats the national flag as a symbol of pride, and mishandling it, no matter what it's made of, cloth, plastic, or paper, goes against that. A paper flag deserves the same respect as any other. Here is what you can do with your paper flag once the celebrations are done.
This is the mistake almost everyone makes without thinking twice. Flags get tossed away, mixed in with food wrappers and other waste, sometimes even stepped on in the process. The flag should never touch the ground or get treated like rubbish. If you spot discarded flags lying around, pick them up and keep them aside somewhere respectful until you can dispose of them the right way.
A torn or dirty flag can't just be thrown away either. The proper way to let go of a damaged flag is to burn it quietly, in private, somewhere safe. Don't crumple it or rip it apart beforehand, that defeats the purpose. This is exactly what the Flag Code of India asks for: dignity, whether the flag is being flown or finally set aside.
If your paper flag survived the day without any damage, there's no reason to get rid of it. Tuck it away somewhere clean and dry, inside a folder, a scrapbook, maybe even a small frame. It'll come in handy for next year's school project or cultural event, or just as a small memory of the day. Holding on to it means less waste, and it keeps that sense of patriotism going well past August 15th.
Several NGOs, schools and local community groups do run collection drives in the days after Independence Day, specifically for this purpose. They take in used flags and store them properly or dispose of them the way the Flag Code recommends. Getting involved, even just dropping off a few flags, helps protect the dignity of the symbol and gets more people thinking about it too.
Teaching children why the flag matters is probably the simplest way to keep this respect alive long-term. A quick classroom chat about flag etiquette goes a long way. Let them know that the little paper flag they're waving carries the same weight as the one flying over the Red Fort. Once people understand why it matters, they tend to act differently.
A paper flag might not weigh much, but it carries a lot, decades of struggle, the sacrifices of freedom fighters, and the hopes of everyone still working to build a better country. Every soldier who's stood guard, every person who fought for this freedom, is tied to those three colours. Tossing the flag aside carelessly once the celebrations end is a bit like forgetting what the day stood for by the very next morning.
This Independence Day, let's remember that patriotism isn't only about tricolour outfits or singing the anthem. It's also about respecting the national flag and treating it carefully after celebrations. Happy Independence Day!
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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