Indian Army Day: Saluting the strength and sacrifice of those who serve the nation for lifeIndian Army Day: Saluting the strength and sacrifice of those who serve the nation for life

INDIAN ARMY DAY 2023

Every year on January 15, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa is honoured as the first Indian army commander-in-chief by observing Indian Army Day. This day honours the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Army in defending the nation and its people. Share these messages and quotes to honour and salute the valour of our brave soldiers.

Jan 15, 2023

Trending Photos

Salute Indian Army: The nation's brave warriors who have set the greatest examples by dedicating their lives to the homeland are honoured on this year's 75th Army Day. The Indian Army Day is significant because it celebrates army soldiers who sacrificed their lives defending the nation.

People in India celebrate Indian Army Day with great enthusiasm. The day is marked by several events, including the parade that will take place in Bangalore this year.

Here are some ways to honour and salute those who dedicate their lives and more to the motherland:

- Real heroes don't wear a cape; they put the Indian flag on their uniforms. Let's thank these real heroes, let's thank our Indian army.

- I am proud to be an Indian, Salute Our Soldiers on Army Day.

- Warriors are not conceived, They are made in the Indian army. Happy Indian Army Day.

- Saluting all the Army soldiers for their bravery, dedication, and patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!

- Bharat Maa ke Veer Sapoot Hamare Veer Yodhaa..Happy Indian Army Day.

- Let us celebrate with pride the service rendered to the nation. By Our fearless & selfless warriors. Happy Indian Army Day.

- It's the love for the country and the people of the country that moves the Indian Army to be such a solid and moving power.

- Salute to the great soldiers, a tribute to them. Our flag flies at the top of the sky and our country is like heaven. Salute to the Indian army!

- We complain about a hot and cold day, while they stay in harsh Siachen every day. They are never sure of their own life, they don't know if will they ever meet their family. Salute to the Indian soldiers!

Let us come together and salute the real heroes who have brought us freedom in the past and the heroes who are protecting it day and night.

