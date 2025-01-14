Indian-Origin Man, Now A German Citizen, Shares Heartfelt Reason For Visiting Mahakumbh With His 'Videshi' Wife And Toddler Son

Maha Kumbh 2025: A sacred confluence of devotion and spirituality, the largest religious gathering on Earth, commenced on Monday. The grand 45-day event draws millions of pilgrims and tourists from around the globe to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, where the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati merge. Among the countless visitors this year is Jitesh Prabhakar, an Indian-origin man now living in Germany, who shared his heartfelt reason for returning to India with his German wife, Saskia Knauf, and their young son, Aditya, to participate in the Maha Kumbh Mela.

A video interview with the family has captured hearts on social media. In the clip, Jitesh reflects on the deep spiritual connection that transcends geographical boundaries. “It doesn’t matter whether I live here (in India) or abroad—the connection should always remain. I practice yoga every day. One must stay grounded and continually journey inward,” he shared with ANI. His words highlight the essence of Mahakumbh, where the pursuit of spiritual awakening draws people from all walks of life.

Saskia, Jitesh’s wife, expressed her enthusiasm about attending the event. “I am very excited. I always enjoy coming here,” she said, adding to the beautiful cultural harmony of their visit.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Prayagraj | Jitesh Prabhakar, originally from Mysore and now a German citizen along with his wife Saskia Knauf and a baby boy, Aditya arrive at #MahaKumbh2025



Jitesh says, "...It doesn't matter if I live here (in India) or abroad - the connection should be there. I… pic.twitter.com/vPhpoJNvh1 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

The Mahakumbh’s opening day saw a staggering one crore devotees take a holy dip at Sangam, and by 3 PM on Tuesday, over 2.5 crore people had bathed in the sacred waters. The festival’s first Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti is expected to witness record-breaking participation, as devotees seek purification and blessings.

Makar Sankranti, celebrated across India with diverse customs, marks the end of winter and the beginning of a new agricultural season. Its observance at Mahakumbh magnifies its significance, offering an unparalleled spiritual experience rooted in ancient traditions.