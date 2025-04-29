International Dance Day 2025: Explore India’s Most Famous Classical Dance Forms And Their Exponents

International Dance Day is celebrated every year on April 29 to honour the beauty, diversity, and global impact of dance. As a country rich in cultural heritage, India is home to a vast array of classical, folk, and contemporary dance forms. Each dance style carries a unique legacy, deeply rooted in mythology, tradition, and regional identity.

On International Dance Day 2025, let’s celebrate India’s iconic dance forms and recognize the renowned artists who have kept these traditions alive and thriving.

1. Bharatanatyam – Tamil Nadu

Style: Classical

Known For: Graceful expressions (abhinaya), intricate footwork, and devotion to Hindu deities.

Famous Exponents:

- Rukmini Devi Arundale – Pioneer in reviving Bharatanatyam for global audiences.

- Padma Subrahmanyam – Noted scholar and performer.

- Alarmel Valli – Known for expressive storytelling and elegance.

2. Kathak – Uttar Pradesh

Style: Classical

Known For: Spins (chakkars), rhythmic footwork, and storytelling.

Famous Exponents:

- Birju Maharaj – Legendary Kathak maestro.

- Sitara Devi – Known as the “Empress of Kathak.”

- Shovana Narayan – Renowned for blending tradition with innovation.

3. Odissi – Odisha

Style: Classical

Known For: Tribhanga posture, fluid movements, and temple dance traditions.

Famous Exponents:

- Kelucharan Mohapatra – Credited with the modern revival of Odissi.

- Sonal Mansingh – Prominent exponent known for her expressive performances.

- Sanjukta Panigrahi – One of the foremost female Odissi dancers.

4. Kathakali – Kerala

Style: Classical

Known For: Dramatic makeup, elaborate costumes, and storytelling through facial expressions.

Famous Exponents:

- Kalamandalam Gopi – Revered for his powerful roles in mythological plays.

- Kottakkal Sivaraman – Known for portraying female characters (stree vesham) with depth.

5. Kuchipudi – Andhra Pradesh

Style: Classical

Known For: Dance-drama format, fast footwork, and graceful movements.

Famous Exponents:

- Yamini Krishnamurthy – Iconic classical dancer and ambassador of Kuchipudi.

- Vempati Chinna Satyam – Revived and popularized Kuchipudi globally.

6. Manipuri – Manipur

Style: Classical

Known For: Soft, flowing movements, and devotional themes, especially based on Radha-Krishna.

Famous Exponents:

- Ras Lila Troupes – Community ensembles are central to this tradition.

- Jhaveri Sisters – Played a key role in bringing Manipuri to a wider audience.

7. Mohiniyattam – Kerala

Style: Classical

Known For: Feminine movements, subtle expressions, and lyrical beauty.

Famous Exponents:

- Kalamandalam Kalyanikutty Amma – Regarded as the "Mother of Mohiniyattam."

- Kanak Rele – Revived and systematized Mohiniyattam as an academic discipline.

Celebrating India’s Dance Legacy

India’s folk dances like Bhangra (Punjab), Garba (Gujarat), Lavani (Maharashtra), and Bihu (Assam) also contribute to the country’s rich dance tapestry. Each region brings its rhythm, emotion, and cultural flavour to the stage.

On International Dance Day 2025, let us honour the legendary dancers who preserved India’s artistic spirit and celebrate the timeless beauty of its traditional forms. Whether classical or folk, Indian dance remains a vibrant expression of devotion, culture, and creativity.

