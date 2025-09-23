International Day Of Sign Languages 2025: Theme, Significance, And Why Inclusivity Matters

Why The Day Matters: The International Day of Sign Languages (IDSL) is observed every year today, September 23, following the United Nations’ declaration to highlight the rights and identity of the deaf community, the day serves as a reminder that communication is a fundamental human right, and inclusivity in language ensures equal opportunities for all.

It also plays a key role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those focused on education, equality, and inclusivity.

Sign Languages Are True Languages

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sign languages are not mere gestures; they are full-fledged natural languages with their own grammar, vocabulary, and culture.

Over 300 different sign languages exist globally.

In India, Indian Sign Language (ISL) is widely used and is gradually gaining academic recognition and official acceptance.

Each sign language has evolved organically within its community, reflecting unique cultural and social identities.

Theme Of International Day Of Sign Languages 2025

Each year, the day is observed with a theme that highlights inclusion. The 2025 theme focuses on empowering deaf people through accessible education, digital platforms, and inclusive workplaces. The message underlines the importance of breaking communication barriers and creating equal opportunities for all.

ALSO READ | Navratri 2025: Why Is It Celebrated Twice A Year? All You Need To Know

Challenges Faced By The Deaf Community

Despite awareness, deaf communities across the world still face multiple barriers:

1. Shortage of interpreters in education, healthcare, and legal systems.

2. Limited awareness of sign languages in mainstream society.

3. Social stigma and exclusion from decision-making spaces.

4. Weak implementation of policies ensuring accessibility in public services.

Promoting Inclusion: Steps Forward

To create a truly inclusive society, experts highlight a few critical steps:

1. Education in ISL: Schools should integrate Indian Sign Language into the curriculum.

2. Increase interpreters: More trained professionals are needed in hospitals, courts, and government services.

3. Accessible media: News, entertainment, and digital content should include sign language interpretation and subtitles.

4. Inclusive workplaces: Companies can introduce sign language training and build accessible environments.

5. Public awareness: Encouraging the hearing community to learn basic sign language for better interaction.

ALSO READ | Navratri 2025: Unlocking Women’s Inner Shakti - What Nine Forms Of Maa Durga Teach Us About True Empowerment

A Step Towards Equal Communication

The International Day of Sign Languages is more than an observance, it is a global movement to ensure that no one is left behind. Recognising sign languages as equal to spoken languages strengthens inclusivity, unity, and diversity.

As the United Nations notes, sign languages are not just tools of communication but symbols of human connection and cultural richness. By embracing them, societies can empower millions and create a world where everyone’s voice is heard.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)