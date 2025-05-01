International Labour Day 2025: Date, History, Theme, Significance, And How It Is Observed Around The World

International Labour Day, also known as May Day, is a global celebration of workers rights, achievements, and contributions to society. Observed annually on May 1st, this day honours the labour movement and advocates for fair treatment, decent working conditions, and social justice for workers around the world.

As we approach Labour Day 2025, here's everything you need to know about the date, origin, theme, and significance of this important occasion:-

Labour Day 2025 Date

- Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

- Observed In: Over 80 countries including India, the UK, France, Germany, and Brazil

Origin and History of International Labour Day

Labour Day has its roots in the labour union movement of the 19th century. It originated in the United States during the struggle for an eight-hour workday.

- The date May 1st commemorates the Haymarket Affair of 1886 in Chicago, where workers protesting for better conditions were met with violence.

- In 1889, the International Socialist Congress declared May 1st as a day to recognize workers worldwide.

Since then, May Day has evolved into a global symbol of unity and solidarity among workers.

Theme of Labour Day 2025

Theme of the Labour Day is "Honouring workers and recognizing their contributions to society".

Significance of Labour Day

Labour Day is more than a public holiday—it’s a reminder of the historic struggles and hard-fought rights that benefit workers today.

Key Reasons It’s Celebrated:

- Honours the labor force that drives economies and societies.

- Raises awareness about workers' rights and welfare.

- Highlights issues like minimum wage, job security, gender equality, and workplace safety.

- Celebrated with marches, parades, speeches, and sometimes strikes in various countries.

Labour Day in India

In India, Labour Day is known as "Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas" or "Kamgar Din".

- First observed in Chennai on May 1, 1923, by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan.

- It's recognized as a national holiday in many Indian states.

- Celebrations include trade union rallies, awareness campaigns, and community programs.

How It’s Observed Around the World

- United Kingdom: Rallies and speeches by trade unions.

- Germany: Known as "Tag der Arbeit", marked with parades and political discourse.

- France: Citizens often march with lily-of-the-valley flowers symbolizing solidarity.

- USA: Celebrated separately on Labour Day (first Monday in September).

Why Labour Day Still Matters Today

Even in 2025, workers continue to face challenges—from job insecurity to automation and wage disparities. Labour Day serves as a timely reminder of the need to protect human dignity in the workplace, ensure safe environments, and support economic equality.

Labour Day 2025 is not just a date on the calendar—it’s a global tribute to the resilience and contribution of workers everywhere. Whether you're an employee, employer, or activist, May 1st is a time to reflect on how far we've come and what more can be done to create just and equitable workplaces.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)