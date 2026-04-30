International Labour Day 2026: Date, history, theme, significance, and why it is celebrated on May 1

International Labour Day 2026 is a tribute to the struggles and resilience of workers worldwide. Also called May Day, this annual event honours the historic movements and courage of workers worldwide, who stood up for their rights. In India, this day is also known as Antrarashtriya Shramik Diwas, and commemorates the movement for an 8-hour workday and fair labor practices globally. It also recognises the contributions of the workforce to the social and economic development of countries globally. It is also a tribute to 1886's Haymarket affair and the 1923 worker movement of Chennai, India.

In the modern world, International Labour Day highlights challenges faced by the current generation. It is centered on the relevance of mental well-being during the fast-paced and growth-oriented era of digital technology. The celebration of May Day also encourages equality and social justice for all employees globally.

International Labour Day 2026: Date

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The date for International Labour Day depends on where you are in the world. Globally, it is celebrated on the following dates:

Country/Region Date Event Name India / Global May 1, 2026 International Labour Day United States Sept 7, 2026 Labor Day Canada Sept 7, 2026 Labour Day / Fête du Travail

Theme of International Labour Day in 2026

The theme for Labour Day in the year 2026 is set by the International Labour Organization (ILO). The theme for the year 2026 has been selected to address the modern workplace problems. The theme for this year is: 'Ensuring a Healthy Psychosocial Working Environment.'

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Why is Labour Day celebrated on May 1: Significance

Labour Day, also called Antrarashtriya Shramik Diwas, is celebrated every year on May 1 to honor the contributions of workers. The first Labour Day celebration took place in Chennai (then Madras) in 1923 under the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan.

Malayapuram Singaravelu Chettiar, the leader, raised the red flag for the first time in India, and demanded that the government declare May 1 as a national holiday to recognise workers' rights. The date, May 1, was chosen to align with International Workers' Day. This day commemorates the 1886 Haymarket affair in Chicago, where workers protested for an 8-hour workday. Today, May 1, remains a public holiday in several states and often coincides with regional celebrations. On the occasion of Labour Day in India, May 1 is also celebrated as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day:

Maharashtra Day: This day honours the formation of the state of Maharashtra on May 1, 1960, following the division of the Bombay State.

Gujarat Day: This day marks the official creation of the state of Gujarat on the same day in 1960.

Labour Day 2026 recognises the hardships faced by workers worldwide to obtain favourable working conditions and an 8-hour workday. This year's theme focuses on psychosocial health, social justice, and environmental protection in the modern workplace.

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