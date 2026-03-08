International Women’s Day 2026: How women are changing work culture

International Women’s Day 2026 is being observed worldwide today, March 8, a day dedicated to recognising women's achievements and raising awareness of gender equality. The day celebrates women’s contributions across social, economic, cultural, and political fields, while also drawing attention to the challenges many women still face. Every year, the occasion sparks conversations about empowerment, equal opportunities, and the changing role of women in shaping societies and workplaces.

Across industries, women are steadily transforming the culture of modern workplaces by bringing new perspectives, leadership styles, and priorities to the professional world. From boardrooms and startups to research labs and creative industries, women are challenging traditional norms that once defined corporate environments. Their presence has encouraged organisations to rethink policies around flexibility, work-life balance, and inclusivity. Conversations about parental leave, mental health support, equal pay, and safer workplaces have gained momentum largely because more women are participating in decision-making roles. As a result, companies are increasingly recognising that diversity is not just a social goal but also a business advantage that fosters creativity, innovation, and stronger collaboration.

When women lead, they encourage participation

Kasturi R, Executive Director, Alp Consulting, says, "The dialogue about leadership should extend far beyond titles and authority; it should address the nature of influence and how powerful influence can be. Influence does not equate to control; it is based on trustworthiness, reliability, and the ability to motivate others. The growing number of women leaders is also creating change in work culture. When more women assume leadership positions, we see a more collaborative approach to decision-making, more open communication, and greater shared success.

The leadership traits many women have include a sense of empathy, a resilient spirit, and accountability; these are not soft skills in dynamic and unpredictable business conditions, they are strategic skills. When women lead to influence, they create an environment that encourages participation and values diverse viewpoints, creates alignment rather than dependence, and ultimately produces results without eroding authority."

Women are no longer asking for a seat at the table

Mugdha Pradhan, Functional Nutritionist, CEO & Founder of iThrive, says, "The old model of authority was built on suppression, suppress your body, suppress your instincts, suppress anything that doesn't fit the structure. Women didn't just inherit that model. Many of us broke ourselves trying to fit it. What I've seen change, in boardrooms, in teams, and in the women I work with, is a refusal to keep suppressing. Women are no longer asking for a seat at the table by becoming smaller versions of the men already sitting there. They're changing what the table looks like.

That's not soft power. That's root-cause leadership. Instead of managing symptoms, conflict, burnout, and disengagement, women tend to ask why those symptoms exist in the first place. That's the same question that changed my entire approach to health, and it's the same question that's quietly revolutionizing how we build cultures."

Real leadership is about influence

Yashna Garg, Founder, Yugap Wellness, reveals, "For a long time, leadership meant authority, being the loudest voice in the room, giving orders, and expecting people to follow. That is changing. Today, real leadership is about influence. It’s not about power. It’s about trust. It’s about helping people believe in a goal instead of forcing them to chase it. Women leaders are showing that you don’t need to dominate to lead. You need emotional intelligence, clear communication, and strong values. Good leadership is not just about hitting targets. It’s about building teams that feel respected, heard, and motivated."

Yashna says, "Some research shows that female leaders are sometimes rated lower in engagement, often because of bias. But other studies show that women managers improve team development and reduce employee turnover. The gap is not in ability; it’s perception. The future of work is not about control. It’s about connection. Authority makes people comply. Influence makes people commit. And commitment is what builds lasting success. This Women’s Day, we are not just celebrating women in leadership. We are celebrating a better way to lead."

“The presence of women in the corporate world today goes far beyond participation, it is actively shaping how workplaces function and grow. Across roles and industries, women are contributing to work environments that value collaboration, empathy, and balance.

Women managers often create supportive environments

One of the remarkable strengths women bring to corporate life is their ability to manage multiple responsibilities. Many women gracefully balance professional commitments with family responsibilities, demonstrating exceptional multitasking and time-management skills. This adaptability often helps them navigate demanding work environments with resilience and composure," reveals Rani Garg, Whole Time Director, Zeon Lifesciences Ltd.

She says, "Empathy is another quality that positively influences workplace culture. Women colleagues and managers often create supportive environments by understanding personal challenges, checking on team members during difficult situations, and encouraging open communication. Such gestures build trust and strengthen relationships within teams.

Mutual respect, dignity, and inclusive thinking

Diversity within an organization also benefits significantly from the greater participation of women. A workplace with a healthy balance of male and female employees naturally fosters mutual respect, dignity, and inclusive thinking, which ultimately enhances productivity and collaboration."

Women also add vibrancy to workplace culture through creativity and enthusiasm. Whether it is organizing celebrations, contributing to workplace engagement activities, or bringing fresh perspectives, their presence often makes offices more lively and connected spaces. As more women continue to contribute across corporate roles, they are quietly transforming work culture through influence, empathy, and the ability to create harmony within teams.

