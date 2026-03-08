International Women’s Day 2026: Why women find it hard to choose themselves

International Women’s Day 2026 is being observed worldwide today, March 8, a day dedicated to recognising women's achievements and raising awareness of gender equality. The day celebrates women’s contributions across social, economic, cultural, and political fields, while also drawing attention to the challenges many women still face. It also encourages conversations about self-worth, independence, and the importance of prioritising women’s well-being in every aspect of life.

Many women ignore their own aspirations

For many women, however, choosing themselves remains one of the hardest decisions to make. Social expectations, family responsibilities, and deeply rooted cultural norms often teach women to prioritise others before their own needs. From a young age, many are conditioned to be caregivers, peacekeepers, and supporters, which can make self-care or personal ambition feel like selfish choices. Over time, this mindset can lead women to ignore their own aspirations, health, and emotional well-being. On occasions like International Women’s Day, experts and advocates emphasise the importance of encouraging women to recognise their own value, set boundaries, and pursue goals without guilt, reminding them that choosing themselves is not selfish but necessary.

Choosing yourself is not selfish

Lavleen Kaur, Chief Dietitian & Founder, Santushti Holistic Health & Diet Insight Academy, says, "As a wellness practitioner, I often see a pattern that quietly affects women’s health. Many women are conditioned to prioritize everyone else before themselves. Their family’s needs, children’s schedules, workplace demands, and social expectations usually come first. Somewhere in that constant giving, their own well-being gets postponed. Over time, this habit of self-neglect shows up in the body. Hormonal imbalances, thyroid concerns, gut issues, fatigue, anxiety, and stubborn weight gain are not just medical conditions. They are often signs of prolonged emotional and physical depletion.

Choosing yourself is not selfish. It is biological wisdom. When a woman does not rest adequately, skips meals, ignores movement, or suppresses her emotions, cortisol levels remain elevated. Chronic stress affects metabolism, sleep quality, menstrual health, and immunity. The body always reflects what the mind carries. Women struggle to choose themselves because they fear being perceived as less caring or less available. But true strength lies in balance. A nourished woman nurtures better. A regulated nervous system responds better. A woman who invests even 30 minutes a day in movement, mindful breathing, or eating on time is not taking away from her family. She is strengthening it. This Women’s Day, real empowerment begins with one simple shift. Put your well-being on your priority list."

Choosing yourself doesn’t always look dramatic

Reva Malhotra, a communications consultant, says, "As a toddler mom and a communications consultant, my days are often split between two very different worlds, negotiating bedtime with a two-year-old and shaping narratives for organisations and leaders. Both demand patience, presence, and an instinct to put others first. Like many women, I grew up believing that being dependable was the highest virtue. You show up, you adjust, you carry the emotional load, at home and at work. Over time, that instinct becomes automatic. You answer emails while reheating a half-eaten meal, draft strategies after bedtime, and somehow feel guilty for wanting ten quiet minutes to yourself.

The irony is that in my profession, I spend a lot of time helping people find their voice. Yet many women, especially mothers, struggle to give themselves the same permission, to rest, to say no, or to ask for support. Choosing yourself doesn’t always look dramatic. Sometimes it simply means accepting that you cannot do everything perfectly. Motherhood and ambition are not competing identities. But sustaining both requires honesty about our limits."

Women are raised to be caregivers

Nikky Gupta, Founder & CEO, Teamwork Communications Group, says, "For generations, women have been conditioned to place everyone else first, family, children, the workplace, and relationships. Somewhere along the way, their own aspirations quietly move to the bottom of the list. Choosing oneself is often seen as selfish, when in reality it is an act of self-respect. In many professional environments, women still carry an invisible pressure to constantly prove their commitment by balancing career ambitions with expectations at home. While opportunities have increased, the emotional and social conditioning has not evolved at the same pace. Women are raised to be caregivers, problem-solvers, and peacekeepers, which sometimes makes prioritising their own growth feel uncomfortable or even guilt-inducing.

Another challenge is the lack of visible examples where women unapologetically prioritise themselves without being judged. When a woman invests in her ambition, leadership, or personal well-being, society often questions her choices in ways men rarely experience.

From my journey as an entrepreneur, choosing yourself is not about neglecting responsibilities; it is about recognising that your dreams, health, and aspirations matter. When women acknowledge their worth and invest in their growth, they transform their lives and build stronger families, organisations, and communities."

It’s never just about an individual

Karishma Ahmed, Chief Communications Architect, Balipara Foundation, says, "Women are often conditioned in a way that their values are aligned towards how much they give to their families, their jobs, their communities. But on the other side, when women start focusing on their own growth, wellbeing, and leadership, the benefits ripple out. It’s never just about the individual.

Look at the sustainability world. Women are at the heart of it, caring for ecosystems, supporting livelihoods, holding communities together when things get tough. Yet, people don’t always hear their voices or celebrate their leadership. These systems count on women’s work but rarely push them to lead or speak up.

I once met a woman in a small village in Sikkim. She would spent years quietly protecting a bit of forest near her house not because it was some official conservation project, but because she wanted to make sure the village springs kept flowing. She brought together women in her village, pushed back against illegal logging, and planted native trees. Slowly, the forest recovered and the village’s water source saw stability. Yet she never saw herself as a leader."

Choosing yourself isn’t about dodging responsibility. It’s stepping up with real confidence. When women put their ideas and leadership out there, they make their communities stronger and help everyone build a future that lasts.

