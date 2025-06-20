International Yoga Day 2025: Date, Theme For This Year- Check History, Significance And More

Celebrated every year on June 21, International Yoga Day highlights the global importance of yoga as a unifying force for physical and mental well-being. Rooted in India’s ancient tradition, yoga offers a holistic path to health, harmony, and self-awareness—making it a timeless gift to the world.

Theme For Yoga Day 2025

As the world marks the 11th anniversary of this celebration in 2025, the theme for this year is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.” This message underscores the interconnectedness of human and planetary health and reinforces yoga’s role in fostering balance and sustainability.

This year’s observance includes 10 major signature events, headlined by ‘Yoga Sangam’, which will feature large-scale yoga demonstrations across 100,000 locations in India. Other key events include:

Yoga Bandhan

Yoga Park

Yoga Samavesh

Yoga Prabhava

Yoga Connect

Harit Yoga

Yoga Unplugged

Yoga Mahakumbh

Samyoga

A Look Back: The Origin of International Yoga Day

The idea for an International Day of Yoga was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and received overwhelming support. The United Nations General Assembly officially adopted the resolution on December 11, 2014, during its 69th session. Since then, June 21 has been observed annually to promote the benefits of yoga globally.

Yoga, by uniting the body and mind and harmonizing thought with action, continues to inspire millions around the world toward a healthier, more mindful way of life.