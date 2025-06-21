On International Yoga Day, we celebrate the ancient practice of yoga that promotes harmony between the mind, body, and soul. Recognised globally on June 21st, this day reminds us of the importance of a healthy lifestyle through mindful movement, breath control, and inner peace.

Originating in India thousands of years ago, yoga has evolved into a universal symbol of wellness and balance. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, incorporating yoga into your daily routine can improve flexibility, reduce stress, and enhance overall well-being.

Gen Z Yoga: A Holistic Practice For The Mind And Soul

“Gen Z yoga” is more than just a fitness trend—it’s a holistic movement that resonates deeply with Generation Z’s values of authenticity, inclusivity, and mental well-being. Unlike traditional yoga practices that often emphasise rigid structure, Gen Z yoga blends mindfulness, creative expression, and social connection.

Virtual classes and affordable app subscriptions make the practice accessible anywhere. Gen Z yogis often mix yoga with journaling, mood mapping, and even sound baths to address stress, anxiety, body positivity, and emotional resilience. Rooted in self-care rather than competition, Gen Z yoga is as much about nurturing inner balance and mental clarity as it is about physical strength—and for many, it's become a vital tool in navigating a fast-paced, digitally driven world.

Yoga As A Gen Z Remedy For Stress And Identity

Piyali Chatterjee Konar, Executive Vice President, Head – CX/UX/B2B at Hansa Research Group Private Limited says, "Yoga is no longer seen as a legacy practice among Gen-Z but as an individualised remedy to stress, identity, and self-care in the digital age. This generation is not simply engaging with yoga as a modality for fitness, but rather an approach to build emotional resilience and mindful living."

"Of course, seeing this trend builds upon the influence of social media and influencers — 66% say they are motivated by an influencer, and 42% say the breach was created by a digital trend. But again — this is much more than a trend; 72% say that reduced anxiety, 60% improved sleep, and 57% greater mindfulness because of consistent practice," says Piyali.

The Rise Of Independence Practice And Wellness Communities

Piyali says, "Interestingly, 82% opt for single-home practice, appreciating independence and reflection, and 80% are keen to take part in youth-focused yoga, music, and wellness festivals, which indicates an increasing desire for immersive, community-focused wellness."

"With 67% already paying for guided yoga content and a further 28% willing to do so, Gen Z is not only testing yoga — they are rooting it in their daily lives as a means of clarity, calm, and connection," says Piyali

Yoga once rooted in tradition, has found energy with Gen Z. This generation embraces yoga not just for fitness, but as a tool for mental health, self-care, and emotional balance. Through social media and creative expression, Gen Z is reshaping yoga into a modern, accessible, and inclusive practice that fits their fast-paced, digital lifestyle.