5,000 years of Yoga: The journey of a civilisation

When we think of Yoga, an image of a person sitting in a meditative state or doing various poses comes to mind, but Yoga is not just limited to its physical effects. Yoga is the art and science intimately linked to the coming together of the individual consciousness with the universal consciousness. The term 'Yoga' has its roots in the Sanskrit word ‘Yuj’, which stands for a union. This union of the mind and body presents a human being’s relationship with nature. In our busy lives, our connection with other beings and consequently with nature is lost to the constant rush. The word 'Yoga' was first mentioned in the oldest sacred text, the Rig Veda. Here, we dive deeper into the 5000-year-old history of yoga to understand more about it.
If you step back far enough, yoga feels almost miraculous in how it has survived. More than five thousand years ago, in the ancient cities of the Indus Valley, people were already experimenting with something that looks a lot like meditation. Archaeologists found seals showing figures sitting cross-legged, one famous one with a horned man surrounded by animals in what many interpret as an early yogic posture.
The exotic ancient paintings and carvings throw light on the existence of yoga during this time. Figures resembling Lord Shiva (Pashupati) and his consort Parvati depict different yogic asanas and meditative postures. As per legend, Lord Shiva desired to enlighten and remind his wife Parvati about her real self, and thus he introduced her to yoga. While Shiva was doing so, Nandi, the mount of Lord Shiva and his greatest disciple, overheard some of the teachings and passed it onto humans. Lord Shiva is considered the first yogi as per the Nath sect and hence called Adinatha.
Long before written records, the people of Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro seem to have been exploring the quiet relationship between body, breath, and consciousness. From those mysterious beginnings, the practice slowly found its voice in sacred texts. The Vedas, some of the oldest hymns in human history, contain early hints of breath control and meditative disciplines.
Later, the Upanishads took it deeper. These profound philosophical writings had looked within, questioning the self, the universe. Yoga here wasn’t about stretching or looking good, it was about liberation, about realising the connection between your individual soul and the greater reality.
Then, somewhere around the second century BCE, a sage named Patanjali gave the entire tradition a clear framework. In his Yoga Sutras, just a few hundred short verses, he organised what had been passed down through generations. He described the famous eight limbs of yoga, from moral principles and physical postures to breathwork, concentration, and ultimately, states of deep meditation and bliss. Patanjali didn’t invent yoga, but he gave it structure and authority that still echoes today.
Swami Vivekananda brought yoga philosophy to the West in 1893 with an electrifying speech in Chicago. Later, brilliant teachers like Krishnamacharya, BKS Iyengar, and Pattabhi Jois made postural yoga more accessible for the modern age. What had been a profoundly inner practice appeared in studios, community centers, and finally gyms all over Europe and America.
Today, yoga is a worldwide phenomenon. The industry is worth tens of billions of dollars, with everything from luxury retreats and expensive apparel to smartphone apps and corporate wellness classes. You see it everywhere on Instagram feeds filled with beautiful poses against perfect sunsets, in offices offering lunchtime sessions, and in hospitals recommending it for stress and recovery.
Some traditionalists worry that modern yoga has drifted too far from its spiritual roots, turning into just another fitness trend. And there’s truth to that. But there are countless people who walked into a yoga class simply to get more flexible or calm their minds, only to discover something much deeper waiting for them.
The beauty of yoga lies in its ability to adapt. It has traveled from the dusty ruins of the Indus Valley, through ancient scriptures and rigorous guru-disciple traditions, all the way to busy city studios and living rooms around the world. Yoga still offers the same promise: By paying attention to our breath and body, we can find more peace and clarity. After all, a calm mind clears the path to a calm body.
(Pic courtesy: Shiva Samhita)
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