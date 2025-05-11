A chilling prophecy from decades ago by the blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga has resurfaced, capturing worldwide attention. She is believed to have predicted a catastrophic war in Europe beginning in 2025—one she claimed would mark the onset of humanity’s decline. Known for her alleged foresight of events like the 9/11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, Vanga’s predictions continue to provoke fascination and fear.

According to a New York Post report, Vanga foretold a conflict that would “shake Europe to its core.” Though she never specified the nations involved, the prophecy is being reexamined in light of recent international tensions, including friction between India and Pakistan.

Her warnings weren’t limited to war. Vanga also predicted powerful earthquakes in 2025, describing them as devastating. This now seems ominously relevant. On March 28, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck Myanmar, resulting in over 1,700 deaths as confirmed by its military government. The tremor also affected Thailand, killing at least 10 and leaving more than 100 people missing. Meanwhile, Tonga experienced a separate 7.1 magnitude quake, prompting tsunami alerts. These disasters have reignited interest in her unsettling forecasts.

Who Was Baba Vanga?

Born in 1911 as Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, Baba Vanga lost her eyesight at age 12 after being caught in a violent storm. She later claimed this traumatic event gave her the ability to foresee the future. Dubbed the “Nostradamus of the Balkans,” she developed a devoted following and gained fame for her alleged predictions. Though she died in 1996, her prophecies live on through her followers and second-hand accounts.

Notable Predictions

Believers attribute several major world events to her visions, including:

The September 11 terrorist attacks Princess Diana’s death in 1997 The global COVID-19 pandemic The emergence of China as a dominant world power

Her followers often cite a claimed 85% accuracy rate and are increasingly convinced that her 2025 predictions are starting to come true.

Baba Vanga’s Long-Term Prophetic Timeline

Vanga’s forecasts extend far beyond current events. According to The New York Post, her visions included: