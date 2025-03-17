Is It Auspicious Or Inauspicious To Have A Temple Near Your House? Know What Vastu Says On This

Temples have special significance in Indian culture. Temples are not only a source of spiritual peace, but they are also considered a center of positive energy. People build temples near their homes so that there is happiness, prosperity and peace in their lives. But according to Vastu Shastra, having a temple near the house can be auspicious or inauspicious, which depends on many factors. In this article, we will know in detail how appropriate it is to have a temple near the house from the point of view of Vastu Shastra and what effects it can have.

Benefits of having a temple near home

Positive energy flow- Regular worship, chanting and Aarti take place in temples, which keeps the environment there pure and positive. If there is a temple near your house, then the positive energy of that temple also flows into your house, which improves the morale and mental health of the family members. This positive energy purifies the environment of the house and keeps negative forces away.

Mental peace and spiritual growth - Living near a temple increases a person's participation in religious activities. Opportunities to participate in meditation, prayer and satsang provide mental peace and spiritual growth. This spiritual environment brings balance and stability in a person's life, reducing stress and anxiety.

Social and cultural engagement - Temples are not just places of worship, but they are also centres of social and cultural activities. Participating in festivals, bhajans, and other religious events helps in interacting with people of the community, thereby strengthening social ties. This social engagement is beneficial for the mental and emotional health of an individual.

Possible drawbacks of having a temple near the house

According to Vastu Shastra, if the shadow of the temple falls on your house, it is called 'Chhaya Vedh', which is considered inauspicious. In particular, if the shadow of the temple remains on the house for more than six hours, it can cause Vastu Dosh. This dosh can have a negative impact on the health, prosperity and mental peace of the members of the house.

Importance of direction and distance of temple

The location and distance of the house near the temples of various deities has special significance:

Shiva Temple: Having a house within about 750 meters from a Shiva temple can have troublesome effects.

Vishnu Temple: There is a possibility of misfortune if there is a house within a radius of 30 feet from the Vishnu Temple.

Devi Temple: Having a house within 180 meters of Devi Temple affects the person with diseases and defects.

Hanumanji Temple: Having a house within 120 meters of Hanumanji Temple can create Vastu defect.

Apart from this, the effects of a Shiva temple situated at a distance of 300 steps in any direction of the building are inauspicious. A temple of Durga, Gayatri, Lakshmi or any other goddess situated on the left side of the building is inauspicious. A temple of Lord Vishnu or any of his incarnations at the rear of the building is also a serious Vaastu defect.

Crowded and noisy

Having a house near a big temple can affect the routine of the members of the house due to the crowd and noise created there. In particular, the noise during religious events can be uncomfortable for students, the elderly and sick persons. This noise can cause mental stress and health problems.

Remedies for removal of Vastu defects

If there is a temple near your house and Vastu defects are arising, then the following remedies can be adopted:

Installation of Ganesha idol: Installing the idol of Lord Ganesha in the direction of the house where the Shiva temple is located can remove the Vastu defects.

Copper Snake: If the Shiva temple is right in front of the house, then a copper snake should be buried in the main threshold of the house.

Feeding bread to crows: If the temple of Lord Bhairavnath is in front of the house, then bread should be fed to crows daily at the main gate.

Symbol of the weapon of the Goddess: If there is a Vaastu defect due to any goddess temple, then the symbol of the weapon of that goddess should be installed on the main door or its picture should be put up.

Picture of Lotus: To avoid the effects of the temple of Goddess Lakshmi, draw a picture of lotus on the door or put a picture of Lord Vishnu and offer lotus flowers to him daily.

Special measures at the main entrance

If the main door of the house opens towards the temple and is causing Vastu Dosh, then the following remedies can be done:

Make a Swastika symbol on the door: It is auspicious to make a Swastika symbol with red color on the main door. It helps in preventing negative energy.

Use of copper coin: Keeping a copper coin under the main door can also reduce the effect of Vastu defects caused by the temple.

Plant a basil plant: Planting a basil plant near the main entrance maintains positive energy in the house.

Having a temple near the house can be a blessing as well as a cause of Vastu Dosh, it completely depends on its location, direction and surrounding environment. If the shadow of the temple does not fall on the house and is located in the right direction, then it provides spiritual and positive energy. But if the temple is in the wrong direction or is causing Vastu Dosh, then it is necessary to take proper measures to remove it. By adopting proper Vastu remedies, the benefits of living near a temple can be fully enjoyed and possible defects can be avoided.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)