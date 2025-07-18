Is Labubu Doll Evil Or Haunted? The Truth Behind The Viral Toy’s Creepy Reputation

What started as a quirky collectible has now become the center of weird internet discussions. The Labubu doll, once loved for its mischievous and cute appearance, is now being called “evil,” “haunted,” and even “demonic.” A wave of viral videos, alleged predictions by The Simpsons, and comparisons to dark entities like Pazuzu have pushed this harmless-looking plush toy into the middle of an online horror narrative. But what’s really going on? Is Labubu just another toy caught in a trend—or is there something deeper and more disturbing?

How Did the Labubu Doll Go Viral?

According to reports, Labubu is a designer toy from the Pop Mart collection “Zimomo and Friends.” Known for its wide eyes, sharp teeth, and quirky grin, it gained popularity among Gen Z and collectors. Unboxing videos and limited-edition drops made it trendy on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest.

But recently, the toy has gone viral for entirely different reasons. A video surfaced online claiming that The Simpsons predicted the rise of a toy that looks just like Labubu. This “prediction” sparked fear, as many people have grown to believe that The Simpsons often foreshadow real-world events in bizarre ways.

Labubu and Pazuzu: Creepy Coincidence?

Many users online have drawn eerie comparisons between Labubu and Pazuzu, the demon figure from the horror classic The Exorcist.

Both figures have bulging eyes, toothy grins, and an unsettling aura.

While some believe it’s just a coincidence, others are convinced there’s something intentionally dark about Labubu’s design. These theories are spreading quickly on TikTok, where creators are posting side-by-side comparisons and asking:

“Is Labubu just a toy—or something evil in disguise?”

Social Media Reactions: Between Laughs and Fear

The internet is divided. While some people make jokes about the doll being “possessed,” others genuinely feel uncomfortable having it in their homes.

Comments like:

“It’s watching me while I sleep…”

“Cute or cursed? I can’t decide.”

“No toy should have teeth like that!”

…show just how much the internet has transformed Labubu from adorable to alarming.

The Rise of Modern Toy Legends

Labubu isn’t the first toy to go from cute to creepy. Remember Momo, Huggy Wuggy, or even Annabelle? Internet culture has a way of turning ordinary objects into horror legends overnight. What makes Labubu unique is the mix of pop culture predictions, real-world merchandise, and psychological eeriness wrapped in one strange little doll.

Is Labubu Actually Evil?

From a logical perspective—no. Labubu is a stylized art toy, designed for collectors and fans of urban toys. There’s no evidence of any supernatural connection. But from a cultural and digital point of view, Labubu has now taken on a life of its own.

The more people speculate and post spooky stories, the more Labubu becomes a symbol of modern digital-age folklore—where even a doll can become the villain of a virtual ghost story.

So, is the Labubu doll truly evil? Probably not. But the fear surrounding it is real—and that says a lot about how the internet works today. What we see, share, and believe can quickly turn cute into creepy. Whether you see Labubu as harmless or haunted, one thing is clear: this is one toy that won't be forgotten anytime soon.

