Is Lava Stone The Best Crystal For Emotional Healing? Pros And Cons You Need To Know

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 29, 2025, 01:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Is Lava Stone The Best Crystal For Emotional Healing? Pros And Cons You Need To Know Pic Credit: Freepik

We all know this much that a Lava stone, is a stone formed from cooled volcanic lava. But did you know that this powerful stone is revered in various holistic practices for its grounding and energizing properties? Lava stone has the power to put you in a meditative state if used correctly says Crystal Healer and Tarot Card Reader Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

Here's an overview of its energetic benefits and drawbacks as listed by her:-

Pros of Lava Stone

1. Grounding and Stability

In the healing world, Lava stone anchors the wearer and promotes a strong connection to the Earth. It is used a lot when we heal the root chakra as it  fosters feelings of stability and security. 

2. Emotional Balance

This porous beauty absorbs and dissipates negative emotions and helps in bringing emotional tranquility. It is often recommended for stress reduction as well. Those seeking calmness during turbulent times must wear this stone.

3. Strength and Courage

Historically, lava stone has often been seen as a symbol of strength and resilience. It's gives courage and support to the wearer during periods of change or challenge. 

4. Energy Amplifier

The stone enhances vitality and passion, and channels the strong energy that comes from its volcanic origins. It invigorates the user.

5. Aromatherapy Compatibility

Lava stone is porous so it can absorb essential oils, which makes it a great natural diffuser. This allows for the combination of energetic and aromatic benefits. 

Cons of Lava Stone

1. Overstimulation

For some, Lava stone's intense energy can lead to feelings of restlessness or agitation. This happens only if the calming practices are not balanced as there are other things that need to be done besides wearing the stone. 

2. Emotional Release

Yes, the stone is well known for aiding in releasing negative emotions, this process can sometimes be overwhelming. It can bring suppressed feelings to the surface unexpectedly. So caution is recommended while using this stone. 

3. Porosity Concerns

A lava stone's porous nature may be beneficial for aromatherapy, but it means it can absorb unwanted energies or substances. This means that one has to regularly cleanse it if it is being used for aromatherapy.

4. Not Universally Suitable

Just like using all energetic tools, every individual experience varies. Some may not resonate with lava stone's energy and find it incompatible with their personal energy field.

