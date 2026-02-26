Is that a blood moon or just a shadow? Total vs Partial Lunar Eclipse explained with causes, meaning and key differences

Have you ever looked at the night sky and noticed the Moon slowly turning dark or even reddish? That beautiful sight is called a lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, blocking sunlight from reaching the Moon. But did you know there are different types of lunar eclipses? The two most common ones are the Total Lunar Eclipse and the Partial Lunar Eclipse.

Let’s understand the real difference between them:-

What causes a Lunar Eclipse?

The Earth revolves around the Sun, and the Moon revolves around the Earth. Sometimes, during a full moon, the Sun, Earth, and Moon align in a straight line, with the Earth in the middle.

When this happens, the Earth blocks the Sun’s light, and its shadow falls on the Moon. This event is known as a lunar eclipse.

Lunar eclipses always occur on a full moon night.

Types of Lunar Eclipses

There are three main types of lunar eclipses:-

1. Total Lunar Eclipse

2. Partial Lunar Eclipse

3. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse

Among these, total and partial lunar eclipses are the most noticeable and commonly discussed.

Difference between Total Lunar Eclipse and Partial Lunar Eclipse

Here is a simple comparison to help you understand better:-

1. Position of the Moon

Total Lunar Eclipse: The entire Moon moves into the Earth’s darkest shadow, called the umbra.

Partial Lunar Eclipse: Only a part of the Moon enters the Earth’s umbra.

2. Appearance of the Moon

Total Lunar Eclipse: The Moon appears red or orange. This is why it is also called a Blood Moon.

Partial Lunar Eclipse: Only a section of the Moon looks dark, while the rest remains bright.

3. Frequency

Total Lunar Eclipse: Less common because it requires perfect alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon.

Partial Lunar Eclipse: More common, as perfect alignment is not required.

What is a Total Lunar Eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are perfectly aligned in a straight line. The Moon completely enters the Earth’s umbra (the darkest part of the shadow).

When this happens, the Moon does not disappear completely. Instead, it turns reddish or orange.

This red colour appears because sunlight passes through the Earth’s atmosphere. Shorter wavelengths like blue scatter away, while longer wavelengths like red and orange reach the Moon. This is why the Moon looks red during a total eclipse.

The amount of dust or clouds in the Earth’s atmosphere can make the red colour look darker or brighter.

What is a Partial Lunar Eclipse?

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the alignment of the Sun, Earth, and Moon is not perfect.

In this case, only part of the Moon enters the Earth’s umbra. As a result:

A dark shadow covers a portion of the Moon.

The remaining part of the Moon stays bright and visible.

Partial lunar eclipses are more common and easier to observe.

Both total and partial lunar eclipses happen when the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the Moon. The main difference lies in how much of the Moon is covered by the Earth’s shadow.

In a Total Lunar Eclipse, the entire Moon turns red.

In a Partial Lunar Eclipse, only a part of the Moon becomes dark.

Understanding these differences helps you enjoy and appreciate this beautiful astronomical event even more.

If you look up at the sky during the next full moon, you might witness one of these amazing natural phenomena yourself.

