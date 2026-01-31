Is the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2026 starting today? Check dates, timings, venue and how to reach

The famous Surajkund International Crafts Mela is back again this year, bringing together art, culture, and crafts from across India and the world. Like every year, the fair will be held amid the beautiful Aravalli Hills in Faridabad, Haryana.

For the 2026 edition, Egypt has been chosen as the partner nation, adding an international cultural touch to the event. The Tourism Department is making full preparations to make the fair grand and welcoming for visitors.

The entire fairground is being renovated and beautifully decorated. Colourful lights and decorations are being installed to make the venue look festive and vibrant, creating a lively atmosphere for visitors.

Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2026: Dates, Timings and Location

The 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela will take place from January 31 to February 15, 2026, at Surajkund in Faridabad, Haryana.

Event Timings:

The fair usually opens daily around 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM and continues till evening or night, around 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

Venue Location:

Surajkund International Crafts Mela Grounds,

Surajkund Road, Faridabad, Haryana – 121010

(Located near the Delhi NCR region)

How to Reach Surajkund Mela 2026

By Metro

The nearest metro station is Badarpur Metro Station on the Violet Line, located about 4–5 km from the mela ground.

From the metro station, visitors can easily take auto-rickshaws, taxis, or app-based cabs to reach the venue.

By Road

The mela grounds are well connected by road. Visitors coming from Delhi, Gurgaon, or nearby cities can reach the venue via private cars, taxis, or buses heading towards Faridabad. Direction signs are placed on roads to guide visitors to the mela location.

Local Bus Services

Special buses usually operate from major locations like ISBT, Gurgaon, Faridabad, and nearby metro stations to make travel easier for visitors.

By Air

The nearest airport is Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi), located about 25–30 km away from Surajkund.

Highlights of Surajkund Mela 2026

The Surajkund Mela is famous for showcasing traditional crafts and handloom products from different parts of India and many other countries. Visitors can also enjoy cultural performances, including traditional music, dance shows, and folk presentations.

For 2026, the theme states are Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya, which means visitors can experience their crafts, food, and cultural performances at the fair.

The Surajkund Crafts Mela continues to be one of India’s biggest cultural fairs, attracting visitors every year for shopping, entertainment, and cultural experiences.

The 39th Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2026 promises to be a delightful experience for art, culture, and craft lovers from across India and the world. From traditional handicrafts and handlooms to live cultural performances and international exhibits, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you’re visiting with family or friends, this mela is the perfect way to celebrate India’s rich heritage while experiencing the vibrant spirit of the festival.