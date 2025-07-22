Is Your Drinking Water Real Or Fake? 7 Simple Ways To Identify Pure Mineral Water Bottles At Home

New Delhi: Looks like nothing we have today can escape the real vs fake test. After a slew of food items faced the heat over being fake, guess it's time to check the water we drink. Yes, when buying packaged water bottles, we must use caution and look for simple identification marks which can help us look for real ones instead of getting hands on a fake or used bottle.

Real vs Fake Drinking Water Bottles At Home: How To Check

Check Bottle Seals and Caps: Must ensure that the bottle's seal is intact and the cap secured.

Bottle Design: The bottle should be firm and the plastic should have turned yellowish or dull.

Label Check: Don't fall prey to same sounding fake names. The label should be properly printed with no errors in fonts or spelling. Check for brand logos among other things. Also, always check the ISI Mark on the packed bottle.

Water Quality: Good quality drinking water should be clear and transparent.

Odour less: It should not have any odor or taste.

TDS Meter: If you have one, Total Dissolved Solids) meter can be used to check the water's purity.

Expiry Date: Always check the expiry date before purchasing any new packaged bottle.

Bottled Water: What's That?

Bottled water is drinking water packaged in plastic or glass water bottles. Bottled water may be carbonated or not, with packaging sizes ranging from small single serving bottles to large carboys for water coolers. The consumption of bottled water is influenced by factors such as convenience, taste, perceived safety, and concerns over the quality of municipal tap water.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is the national standards body of India working under the aegis of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Government of India.

Bottled water is regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a packaged food product.

Also, additionally, must make it a practice to crush the plastic water bottles so that they are not re-used or filled with water as fake packaged bottles.