Is Your Kitchen Slab Secretly Ruining Your Luck? Vastu Expert Reveals Shocking Truth!

In Vastu Shastra, the kitchen isn’t just a cooking area, it’s the energising heart of the home, influencing your health, wealth, and relationships. Each colour, direction, and material plays a role in maintaining harmony. And as it turns out, a black slab in your kitchen is considered inauspicious, as it is said to channel the negative energies of Saturn (Shani) and Rahu, shadow planets known for tension, delay, and misfortune.

Here’s how using a black slab can negatively affect your home:

Fire vs. Saturn Clash: Kitchens are ruled by fire, and a black slab resonates with Saturn’s cold, heavy energy. This clash can create domestic tension, delays, and stress.

Rahu’s Hidden Influence: Rahu rules illusion and anxiety; its energy is believed to be magnified by dark surfaces—leading to stress, confusion, and poor digestion.

Health Effects: Food prepared on a black surface can be metaphorically 'weighed down,' affecting both mental calm and digestion.

Financial Blockages: Vastu experts link this planetary imbalance to financial stagnation, losses, and unexpected expenses.

Common Warning Signs Of Negative Vastu Effects

1. Frequent household arguments

2. Heightened mental fatigue, especially for women

3. Kids struggling with studies

4. Regular appliance breakage

5. Minor kitchen mishaps

6. Recurring issues undermining family harmony

Simple Vastu Hacks to Neutralise Black Slab Energy

If replacing your slab isn’t possible, here are potent remedies to rebalance your kitchen’s energy:

1. Cover with White or Light Mats: Place a white or yellow mat/tray over your black slab to offset negative vibes.

2. Apply Turmeric or Vermilion at Corners: A small tilak at the corners activates the fire element and pacifies Saturn.

3. Burn Camphor Daily: Lighting camphor each morning purifies the space and counters Rahu’s shadowy effects.

4. Keep a Copper Vessel: Copper connects to Mars energy and helps curb Saturn’s cold influence. Keep it in a corner.

5. Display Goddess Annapurna or Lakshmi Photos: Invoking divine blessings ensures continual positive energy and abundance.

6. Paint Walls in Light Shades: Use yellow, cream, off-white, or pale orange walls to enhance positive vibes around the slab.

Choose the Right Slab Colour If Renovating

When redesigning or building your kitchen, use colours that align with Vastu:

1. Green: Symbolises balance and freshness

2. Cream/Off-White: Stands for purity and prosperity

3. Light Blue: Calms the mind and reduces stress

4. Soft Pink: Nurtures love and family harmony

These colors harmonise the kitchen’s energy and invite peace, health, and wealth.

Additional Vastu Kitchen Tips

1. Place the stove in the southeast (Agni corner)

2. Position the sink in the northeast (Ishan corner)

3. Use mirrors, glass, or steel to bounce positive energy

4. Place a copper pot of water overnight on the stove after cleaning

5. Store grains and salt in southwest direction

Vastu Shastra not only gives direction for building construction, but is also a medium to balance peace, prosperity and energy in life.

A black slab in the kitchen can bring unnecessary problems in life by increasing the negativity of Saturn and Rahu. But with alertness, simple remedies and awareness, these defects can not only be reduced, but the house can once again be filled with positive energy.

So if you have a black slab in your kitchen, be alert today - and protect the good fortune of your home by adopting these simple remedies.

Remember: If the energy in the house is right, then progress in life is certain.

(Views expressed by Astrologer in the articles are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)