Is Your Mango Shake A Sweet Danger? Mixing Milk In Mango Ruins Your Health Like This

Mango shake, also known as aam ka shake, is a popular and tasty drink in summers. The sweet taste and cooling effect of mango attracts many people, but do you know that it can be harmful for health? Let us know why drinking mango shake is not considered good for health.

1. High sugar content

Mango shakes contain extra refined sugar along with the natural sugar of mango, which increases the calorie content. A glass of mango shake can contain up to 40-50 grams of sugar. Excessive sugar consumption increases the risk of obesity, type-2 diabetes and heart diseases. It can be especially harmful for diabetic patients.

2. High Calories

Mango shakes are often made using full-fat milk, cream or ice cream, which makes them rich in calories. A glass of shake can contain up to 300-500 calories, which can lead to weight gain. If you are trying to lose weight, mango shakes can hinder your target.

3. Digestion problems

Some people may have digestion problems due to the combination of milk and mango. According to Ayurveda, the combination of milk and fruit can put a strain on the stomach, which can lead to indigestion, bloating or gas. This can especially increase problems for people with lactose intolerance.

What should you do?

Eating mango in its real form is the best way. Instead of mango shake, eat fresh mango which is rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals. If you want to drink shake, then make it without sugar, with low fat curd or coconut water.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)