/Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026: Check date, timings, significance, and rituals here

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is one of the most famous and grand festivals in India. Every year, millions of devotees from across the world visit Puri, Odisha, to be a part of this divine celebration. The festival is known for its massive chariots and the unique tradition of devotees pulling them.
If you are planning to attend Rath Yatra 2026, here is everything you need to know about the dates, rituals, and its spiritual importance:-
Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is considered the world’s oldest and largest chariot festival. During this event, Lord Jagannath, along with his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, is taken out of the Jagannath Temple in three enormous wooden chariots, each with its own name: Jagannath’s chariot is called Nandighosa, Balabhadra’s is Taladhwaja, and Subhadra’s is Darpadalan.
The route starts from the main Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, where the deities stay put for a few days before making their way back. Altogether, the festival stretches across roughly nine days.
Here's the full schedule for 2026:
Nava Yauvana Darshan / Netrotsava: July 14, 2026
Rath Yatra (Main Procession): July 16, 2026
Hera Panchami: July 20, 2026
Bahuda Yatra (Return Journey): July 24, 2026
Suna Besha: July 25, 2026
Adhara Pana: July 26, 2026
Niladri Bije (Return to Temple): July 27, 2026
Snana Yatra (Bathing Ritual): June 29, 2026
Lord Jagannath is regarded as a form of Lord Vishnu, worshipped at one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites right there in Puri. What makes Rath Yatra particularly significant is what it represents: the annual journey of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to the Gundicha Temple.
According to belief, the Gundicha Temple is associated with Queen Gundicha, and the journey of the deities is done to honour her devotion. After staying there for a few days, the deities return to their main temple. This return happens just before Devshayani Ekadashi, when Lord Vishnu is believed to go into a four-month rest.
The preparations for Rath Yatra begin months in advance. One of the most important rituals is the construction of three large wooden chariots for the deities.
On the day of the festival, devotees gather in huge numbers to pull these chariots, which is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that pulling the chariot helps remove sins and brings blessings and positivity in life.
Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is not just a festival but a spiritual experience that brings millions of people together. The grand celebrations, deep-rooted traditions, and strong faith make it truly special. If you plan to attend Rath Yatra 2026, make sure to follow the schedule and rituals to experience this divine event in the best way.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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