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Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026: Check date, timings, significance, and rituals here

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026 will begin on July 16, with a series of important rituals and events leading up to the return journey on July 24 and Niladri Bije on July 27. The grand festival celebrates Lord Jagannath’s annual visit to the Gundicha Temple and holds deep spiritual significance for millions of devotees.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 12:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2026: Check date, timings, significance, and rituals here
Image Credit: Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 (AI)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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