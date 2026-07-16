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  • /Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: 100+ wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share with your loved ones

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: 100+ wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share with your loved ones

Celebrate Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026 by sharing heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes with your loved ones to spread positivity and devotion. These 100+ wishes help you express blessings, happiness, and the spirit of togetherness on this sacred festival.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 10:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 10:38 AM IST
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: 100+ wishes, messages, quotes, and images to share with your loved ones
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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