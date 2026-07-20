New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced this year on July 16 and will continue for 9 days, concluding after the deities re-enter the inner sanctum of the main temple. The globally famous chariot festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra. The Rath Yatra, also known as the chariot festival, is massively celebrated across the country and even abroad by the diaspora devotees. But do you know what is the significance of touching the chariot during the festival?
ନୀଳାଦ୍ରୌ ଶଙ୍ଖମଧ୍ୟେ ଶତଦଳକମଳେ ରତ୍ନସିଂହାସନସ୍ଥଂ— Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri (@JagannathaDhaam) July 20, 2026
ସର୍ବାଳଙ୍କାରଯୁକ୍ତଂ ନବଘନରୁଚିରଂ ସଂଯୁତଂ ଚାଗ୍ରଜେନ ।
ଭଦ୍ରାୟା ବାମଭାଗେ ରଥଚରଣଯୁତଂ ବ୍ରଦ୍ମରୁଦ୍ରେନ୍ଦ୍ରବନ୍ଦ୍ୟମ୍
ବେଦାନାଂ ସାରମୀଶଂ ସ୍ବଜନପରିବୃତଂ ବ୍ରଦ୍ମଦାରୁଂ ଭଜେଽହମ୍ ।।
Today's Patitapabana Darshan at Shree Jagannatha Temple.#Puri #JaiJagannatha pic.twitter.com/HArKER1wiR
Devotees try their best to touch the divine chariot during the Rath Yatra. The holiness of the chariot rope is one of them. It is believed that the Lord himself comes to the human level to show and tell them that he is like any of his devotees. Simple love and faith can make any devotee witness the supreme power of the Lord's divinity.
ଶ୍ରୀଗୁଣ୍ଡିଚା ମନ୍ଦିର ଆଡ଼ପ ମଣ୍ଡପରେ ଶ୍ରୀବିଗ୍ରହମାନଙ୍କ ଦର୍ଶନ ପାଇଁ ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଳୁଙ୍କ ସମାଗମ।— Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri (@JagannathaDhaam) July 19, 2026
ଜୟ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ। #Rathayatra2026 #JaiJagannatha #RathaJatra2026 #RathaYatra #ShreeJagannathaDhaam #Puri pic.twitter.com/xONjkscM2z
It is believed that the chariot is the embodiment of the Lord himself, while the soul lies inside the deities placed on the chariots.
Such is the love of Lord Jagannath that there are many rituals which show how pure love is enough for the Lord to descend from his pedestal just to bless his devotees.
This is one of the occasions when the Lord chooses to merge with the masses and gives them a way to reach out to him—therefore, touch him and feel his blessings. Devotees can do that by touching the rope. It is believed that touching the rope will cleanse all sins and bless one till eternity!
Symbolically, the chariot here also acts like the mind—where the Lord teaches the masses how to be the charioteer of one's mind and know how to direct and control it.
In the Asadha month of June or July, the presiding deities—Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra come out from the Puri temple to Bada Danda and complete the distance of almost 3 km to Shri Gundicha Temple on huge chariots, respectively. Hence, the Rath Yatra begins amid much grandeur and love, with thousands of devotees thronging the streets to catch a glimpse of their gods and seek their blessings.
The temple town of Puri is beautifully adorned with preparations in place days ahead of the main festival.
The last rituals of the Jagannath Rath Yatra are marked by the return of the holy chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath to their home—the sanctum sanctorum of Puri Jagannath Temple after a stay in the Mausima Temple.
Jai Jagannatha!
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