JAISALMER DESERT FESTIVAL 2026

Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2026: Check Dates, Venue, Timings, Historic Significance, And Must-Do Activities

The Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2026 is a vibrant celebration of Rajasthan’s culture, heritage, and adventure. From camel races and folk performances to traditional cuisine and desert safaris, it’s a must-visit event for every traveller.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 10:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Jaisalmer, famously called the “Golden City,” transforms every year into a vibrant hub of culture, colour, and tradition.
  • The Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2026 is a perfect mix of Rajasthan’s rich heritage, lively performances, and thrilling desert adventures.
  • From colourful folk dances and exciting camel races to mouthwatering cuisine and desert adventures, it offers an experience that stays with you long after you leave.
Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2026: Check Dates, Venue, Timings, Historic Significance, And Must-Do Activities(Image Credit: Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2026)

Jaisalmer, famously called the “Golden City,” transforms every year into a vibrant hub of culture, colour, and tradition. The Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2026 is a perfect mix of Rajasthan’s rich heritage, lively performances, and thrilling desert adventures. Whether you love culture, food, or adventure, this festival promises an unforgettable experience for every visitor.

Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2026 Dates

The festival spans three days, starting from January 30, 2026, and wrapping up on February 1, 2026. These three days give visitors plenty of time to enjoy all the festivities.

Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2026 Venue

The event takes place at the Sam Sand Dunes in Jaisalmer, a location that beautifully reflects the charm and spirit of Rajasthan’s desert.

Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2026 Popularity

The festival draws a massive crowd, with over 1 lakh visitors expected this year. It’s one of India’s most popular cultural events, attracting both locals and tourists alike.

Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2026 Historic Significance

The festival isn’t just about entertainment. It honors Rajasthan’s brave history and rich cultural traditions, keeping the region’s stories alive through music, dance, and folk performances.

Festival Highlights

Visitors can enjoy a wide variety of attractions, including:

Folk performances showcasing local music and dance

Puppet shows and handicraft exhibitions reflecting traditional art

Thrilling camel races for adventure lovers

Explore the Sights

Apart from the festival, Jaisalmer is home to ancient forts and historic landmarks, making it a treat for history buffs and photographers alike.

Traditional Cuisine

No visit is complete without trying authentic Rajasthani cuisine. From dal-baati-churma to gatte ki sabzi, the festival offers a delicious journey through local flavors.

Popular Activities In Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2026

The festival offers a mix of culture and adventure:

Desert safaris across the golden dunes

Dune bashing in jeeps

Camel polo matches

City tours of Jaisalmer

Festival Schedule

The event is organised in morning, afternoon, and evening sessions, with each session packed with special performances, competitions, and cultural displays. There’s always something happening, so you’ll never run out of things to do.

The Jaisalmer Desert Festival 2026 is more than just an event it’s a celebration of Rajasthan’s culture, history, and lifestyle. From colourful folk dances and exciting camel races to mouthwatering cuisine and desert adventures, it offers an experience that stays with you long after you leave. Whether you’re visiting with family, friends, or solo, this festival promises memories that will last a lifetime.

