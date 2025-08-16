Janmashtami 2025: 7 Eternal Teachings From Lord Krishna On Achieving Success And Mental Well-being

New Delhi: Janmashtami, the sacred celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth, is a festival filled with joy, devotion, and divine blessings. In 2025, devotees worldwide will once again unite in singing bhajans, performing pujas, and exchanging heartfelt wishes with family and friends.

Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Vishnu, relayed profound teachings that have not only shaped spiritual wisdom but also offered timeless guidance on success, mental well-being, and the meaning of life. Through his divine counsel, Krishna illuminated the paths of devotion, dharma (righteousness), and the true nature of existence.

This Janmashtami, take a moment to reflect on seven key lessons from Krishna’s eternal wisdom. Let us remember and embrace these teachings as we celebrate the divine essence of Lord Krishna.

1) “Whatever happened was good. What’s happening is going well. Whatever will happen will also be good. Do not worry about the future. Live in the present.” – Lord Krishna

Explanation: This teaching encourages us to let go of regrets about the past and anxieties about the future. By trusting that everything unfolds as it should, we can focus on living mindfully in the present moment, which is where true peace and productivity arise.

2) “For one who has conquered his mind, a mind is best of friends, but for one who has failed to do so, a mind is the greatest enemy.” – Lord Krishna

Explanation: Mastering the mind is essential for inner harmony. When we control our thoughts and emotions, the mind becomes our ally, helping us make wise decisions. But if left unchecked, the mind can become a source of self-doubt, fear, and distraction.

3) “Happiness is a state of mind that has nothing to do with the external world.” – Lord Krishna

Explanation: True happiness comes from within, independent of material possessions or external circumstances. Cultivating inner contentment helps us remain resilient in the face of challenges and find joy in the simplest moments.

4) “Your right is to perform your duties only, but never to its fruits. Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction.” – Lord Krishna

Explanation: Focus on your efforts and responsibilities without obsessing over the outcomes. Attachment to results can lead to stress and disappointment, but dedicating yourself to your work with sincerity and detachment fosters peace and perseverance.

5) “Among all kinds of killers, time is the ultimate because time kills everything.” – Lord Krishna

Explanation: Time is the most powerful force that governs life. It changes everything and eventually ends all things. Understanding this helps us value each moment and encourages us to live purposefully and with urgency.

6) “The mind is fickle. It won’t obey you every time the mind misbehaves, use your discretionary intellect to bring it back to the equanimous position.” – Lord Krishna

Explanation: The mind is naturally restless and unpredictable. When distracted or disturbed, we must consciously use reason and self-awareness to calm it and restore balance, promoting mental clarity and emotional stability.

7) “You came here empty-handed, and you will leave empty-handed. What is yours today belonged to someone else yesterday, and will belong to someone else tomorrow” -Lord Krishna

Explanation: This reminds us of the impermanence of possessions and status. Recognising that we cannot take material things with us encourages humility, generosity, and detachment from greed or ego.