Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Lifestyle
  • /Culture
  • /Janmashtami 2026: 7 famous Krishna temples you must visit for divine blessings

Janmashtami 2026: 7 famous Krishna temples you must visit for divine blessings

Janmashtami 2026 will be celebrated with devotion as devotees visit famous Krishna temples across India to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
Janmashtami 2026: 7 famous Krishna temples you must visit for divine blessings
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Chiranjeevi's heartfelt birthday wish for Pawan Kalyan celebrates brotherhood
2
3
4
5