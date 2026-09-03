Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Lifestyle
  • /Culture
  • /Janmashtami 2026: 10 traditional prasad and sweets to offer Lord Krishna for blessings and prosperity

Janmashtami 2026: 10 traditional prasad and sweets to offer Lord Krishna for blessings and prosperity

Janmashtami 2026 is celebrated with devotion by offering traditional prasad and sweets like makhan, mishri, kheer, and ladoo to Lord Krishna. These offerings symbolise love, purity, and faith, making the festival more spiritual and meaningful.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 03:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 03:46 PM IST
Janmashtami 2026: 10 traditional prasad and sweets to offer Lord Krishna for blessings and prosperity
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Janmashtami 2026: 10 traditional prasad and sweets to offer Lord Krishna for blessings and prosperity
2
3
4
5