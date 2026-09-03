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Janmashtami 2026: 7 simple and easy DIY ideas to decorate Krishna jhoola at home

Janmashtami 2026 can be made more festive with easy and creative DIY decoration ideas for Krishna Jhoola at home. Simple items like flowers, lights, fabric, and handmade crafts can beautifully enhance the devotional setup.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 02:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 02:20 PM IST
Janmashtami 2026: 7 simple and easy DIY ideas to decorate Krishna jhoola at home
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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