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  • /Janmashtami 2026: Is it on September 4 or 5? Check date, puja timings, rituals, and everything you need to know

Janmashtami 2026: Is it on September 4 or 5? Check date, puja timings, rituals, and everything you need to know

Krishna Janmashtami 2026 will be celebrated on September 4, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, with detailed puja timings and rituals based on the Panchang. Devotees observe Nishita Puja at midnight with traditional offerings like makhan-mishri, panchamrit, and bhog for Laddu Gopal.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 01:26 PM IST
Janmashtami 2026: Is it on September 4 or 5? Check date, puja timings, rituals, and everything you need to know
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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