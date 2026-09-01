/Janmashtami 2026: Is it on September 4 or 5? Check date, puja timings, rituals, and everything you need to know

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the biggest festivals on the Hindu calendar, and it marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Across India, devotees mark the day with fasting, prayers, decorations, and deep devotion to Laddu Gopal and every year, without fail, the same confusion crops up: what's the exact date, what are the timings? Because it all hinges on the lunar calendar and a specific tithi, things shift from year to year.
According to Drik Panchang, Lord Krishna was born at midnight on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, during Rohini Nakshatra. On this occasion, temples perform special rituals, dress the deity beautifully, and offer “56 bhog” as prasad.
According to Drik Panchang, Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada starts at 2:25 AM on September 4, 2026, and continues until 12:13 AM on September 5.
Based on this calculation, Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on September 4, 2026.
As per Drik Panchang,
Rohini Nakshatra begins: 12:29 AM, September 4, 2026
Rohini Nakshatra ends: 11:04 PM, September 4, 2026
Midnight moment: 12:37 AM, September 5, 2026
Nishita Puja time: 12:14 AM to 1:01 AM, September 5, 2026
Since Krishna's believed to have arrived at midnight, the Nishita Puja window is considered especially auspicious. Timing really does matter here.
It starts with abhishek, the ritual bathing of Bal Gopal. Water, milk, curd, honey, Ganga jal, Panchamrit all of it goes into the bath.
Then comes the dressing up. New clothes, jewellery, a sandalwood tilak. Flowers follow, along with incense and a diya lit in devotion.
The puja wraps up with Krishna aarti, plus bhog offerings like makhan-mishri and other sweets. Tulsi leaves matter a lot too; they're not optional, they're essential to the offerings.
Makhan-mishri, Panchamrit, kheer, curd, cucumber, banana, panjiri these are the staples devotees prepare for Laddu Gopal, and most households will have several of these ready.
Janmashtami isn't just a date on the calendar. It's faith, devotion, and celebration rolled into one. Families come together, remember Krishna's birth, and seek his blessings through prayer and ritual. Get the timing right, bring the devotion, prepare the offerings, and the day carries the spiritual weight it's meant to, all across the country.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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