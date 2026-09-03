/Janmashtami 2026 shubh muhurat: Check Krishna puja timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and other cities here

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most important Hindu festivals, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, who is believed to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. According to Drik Panchang, Lord Krishna was born at midnight in Mathura to Devaki and Vasudeva to end evil and restore Dharma. Devotees celebrate this day with fasting, prayers, bhajans, and midnight puja.
In 2026, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, while the main midnight puja (Nishita Kaal Puja) will continue into September 5.
According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi begins around 2:25 AM on September 4, 2026, and ends at around 12:13 AM on September 5. Rohini Nakshatra will also be active during this window, which adds to the auspiciousness of the whole celebration. So even though things stretch past midnight, September 4 remains the day people recognise as the festival itself.
As per Drik Panchang,
Delhi: 11:57 PM – 12:43 AM (Sept 5)
Mumbai: 12:14 AM – 1:01 AM
Mathura & Vrindavan: 11:56 PM – 12:41 AM
Noida: 11:57 PM – 12:42 AM
Jaipur: 12:03 AM – 12:49 AM
Bengaluru: 11:55 PM – 12:42 AM
Kolkata: 11:13 PM – 11:59 PM
Chennai: 11:45 PM – 12:31 AM
Hyderabad: 11:52 PM – 12:38 AM
Pune: 12:10 AM – 12:57 AM
Ahmedabad: 12:16 AM – 1:02 AM
Mathura and Vrindavan carry extra weight here, given their deep ties to Krishna's life, and every year, the midnight celebrations in these two places are on a whole other level.
For the puja, devotees use items like sandalwood, kumkum, turmeric, flowers, incense, camphor, ghee, a diya, fruits, butter, mishri, Tulsi leaves, and dry fruits. A small swing gets prepared too, along with new clothes for Laddu Gopal.
The ritual itself starts with simply cleaning the puja space and decorating it. Laddu Gopal goes into the decorated swing, gets bathed in Panchamrit. New clothes and ornaments follow. Then come the offerings: butter, mishri, fruits, Tulsi leaves. Mantras get chanted, bhajans sung, and finally, right at midnight, the Aarti brings it all together.
At its core, Janmashtami is about good triumphing over evil, Dharma winning out over Adharma. It's a reminder that Krishna's teachings on truth, duty, righteousness, all of it come back into focus on this day. And that midnight moment? It's meant to symbolise light breaking through darkness, nudging people back toward faith, peace, devotion.
Janmashtami isn't just a date on the calendar; it's a touchstone for spiritual values, year after year. In 2026, devotees across India will gather on September 4, celebrating Krishna's birth the way they always have: with faith, joy, and rituals passed down through generations.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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