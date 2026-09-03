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  • /Janmashtami 2026 shubh muhurat: Check Krishna puja timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and other cities here

Janmashtami 2026 shubh muhurat: Check Krishna puja timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and other cities here

Krishna Janmashtami 2026 will be celebrated on September 4, marking the birth of Lord Krishna with fasting, prayers, and midnight rituals. Devotees across India will observe city-wise Nishita puja timings and perform traditional rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 01:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 01:12 PM IST
Janmashtami 2026 shubh muhurat: Check Krishna puja timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and other cities here
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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