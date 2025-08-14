Advertisement
JANMASHTAMI

Janmashtami Special: 5 Traditional Sweets You Can Make In Minutes

This Janmashtami, fill your home with the fragrance of ghee, cardamom, and devotion. These easy recipes not only honour tradition but also bring family together in the kitchen. After all, what better way to celebrate Krishna’s playful spirit than by sharing a plate of sweets with love?

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 03:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Janmashtami Special: 5 Traditional Sweets You Can Make In MinutesImage credit: Freepik

Janmashtami, the joyous celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth, is not just about devotion and prayers but also about indulging in an array of delectable sweets. Known for his love of makhan (butter) and milk-based treats, Krishna’s birthday is the perfect occasion to prepare traditional desserts that carry both spiritual and culinary significance. 

Whether you’re making offerings (bhog) for the deity or sharing with loved ones, these easy-to-make recipes bring the divine taste of tradition right into your kitchen.

1. Makhan Misri (Lord Krishna’s Favourite)

Ingredients:

  • Fresh homemade butter – ½ cup
  • Misri (rock sugar) – 3 tbsp
  • Cardamom powder – a pinch

Method:

  • Whisk the butter until smooth and creamy.
  • Add misri and cardamom powder.
  • Serve fresh in small bowls as bhog.

Tip: Use freshly churned butter for the most authentic taste.

2. Panchamrit (Sacred Offering)

Ingredients:

  • Milk – 1 cup
  • Yogurt – ½ cup
  • Honey – 2 tbsp
  • Sugar – 2 tbsp
  • Ghee – 1 tsp
  • Tulsi leaves – 5-6

Method:

  • In a clean bowl, combine milk, yogurt, honey, sugar, and ghee.
  • Mix gently without curdling.
  • Add washed Tulsi leaves before offering.

3. Dhaniya Panjiri (Fasting Favourite)

Ingredients:

  • Coriander powder – 1 cup
  • Ghee – ½ cup
  • Powdered sugar – ½ cup
  • Chopped dry fruits – ¼ cup

Method:

  • Heat ghee in a pan and roast coriander powder on low flame until aromatic.
  • Add powdered sugar and mix well.
  • Garnish with chopped dry fruits before serving.

4. Kheer (Classic Indulgence)

Ingredients:

  • Rice – ¼ cup
  • Milk – 1 litre
  • Sugar – ½ cup
  • Cardamom powder – ½ tsp
  • Dry fruits – as desired

Method:

  • Wash rice and soak for 30 minutes.
  • Boil milk, add rice, and simmer until rice is cooked and milk thickens.
  • Stir in sugar, cardamom, and dry fruits. Serve warm or chilled.

5. Coconut Ladoo (Quick & Divine)

Ingredients:

  • Desiccated coconut – 2 cups
  • Condensed milk – 1 cup
  • Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

Method:

  • Heat a pan, add coconut and lightly roast.
  • Add condensed milk and cardamom powder; cook until mixture thickens.
  • Shape into small laddoos and coat with coconut.

 

About the Author
authorImg
Olivia Sarkar

Lifestyle author empowering readers to lead happier lives through practical wellness. Literature background, holistic approach, advocate for mindfulness and self-care.

... Read more
Live Tv

