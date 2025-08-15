Janmashtami Special: How Number 8 Can Help People Facing Problems From Shani Sade Sati And Rahu

Janmashtami Special: Janmashtami is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Krishna, marking his birth anniversary. Also known as Krishna Janmotsava, the day holds deep religious and spiritual importance in Hinduism. It is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. Janmashtami falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, it will be observed on August 16, 2025.

In 2025, Janmashtami will be celebrated on Saturday, August 16 — a rare and highly auspicious alignment, as Saturdays are dedicated to Lord Shani. According to astrology, those experiencing Shani Sade Sati or Dhaiyya may receive significant relief through special rituals on this day. In numerology, Shani is associated with the number 8, while Lord Krishna is revered as the eighth avatar of Vishnu, born on Ashtami Tithi. Devotees believe that worshipping Krishna on Janmashtami can bring Shani’s blessings and help remove obstacles and misfortunes.

Krishna Janmashtami: Date and time

5252nd Birth Anniversary of Lord Krishna

Krishna Janmashtami on Friday, August 15, 2025

Nishita Puja Time - 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM, Aug 16

Duration - 00 Hours 43 Mins

Dahi Handi on Saturday, August 16, 2025

Parana as per Dharma Shastra

Parana Time - after 09:34 PM, Aug 16

On Parana Day Ashtami Tithi End Time - 09:34 PM

Janmashtami without Rohini Nakshatra

Mid Night Moment - 12:26 AM, Aug 16

Chandrodaya Moment - 10:46 PM Krishna Dashami

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 11:49 PM on Aug 15, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 09:34 PM on Aug 16, 2025

Rohini Nakshatra Begins - 04:38 AM on Aug 17, 2025

Rohini Nakshatra Ends - 03:17 AM on Aug 18, 2025

Ways to Lessen Shani’s Negative Influence

At midnight on Janmashtami, recite the mantra “Om Krishnay Vasudevay Haraye Paramatmane, Pranatah Klesh Nashay Govinday Namo Namah” 108 times. Offer makhan-mishri to Lord Krishna and black sesame sweets to Shani Dev, then share them with the needy. This practice is believed to help remove poverty and hardships.

Janmashtami 2025 Rituals to Appease Rahu and Ketu

According to the scriptures, worshipping Lord Krishna can also help reduce the effects of Rahu-Ketu dosha. On Janmashtami evening, place a coconut in flowing water while making your wish. Offer a flute to Lord Krishna and keep a peacock feather in your home to protect against Rahu-related troubles.

The Brahmavaivarta Purana describes the Janmashtami fast as one of the most sacred and powerful vows a devotee can undertake. It says that anyone in Bharatvarsh who observes this fast with true devotion is freed from the sins of a hundred past lifetimes. Such a devotee attains the bliss of Vaikunth, Lord Vishnu’s divine abode, and is reborn in a higher realm, filled with unwavering love and devotion for Lord Krishna.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)