What’s Special In January 2026? Check Full Calendar With Festivals, Holidays, Ekadashi, Amavasya And Important Days

January 2026 kicks off the year with a busy and meaningful calendar filled with festivals, national holidays, religious observances, and global awareness days. From colourful harvest celebrations to days of national pride and international causes, the first month of the year offers many opportunities to celebrate, reflect, and participate.

The month features major Indian festivals such as Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, along with important national occasions like Republic Day, Indian Army Day, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti. January also highlights global observances including World Braille Day, International Day of Education, and World Leprosy Day, drawing attention to inclusion, learning, and public health.

Together, these events make January 2026 culturally rich and socially significant:-

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

January 2026 Holidays in India

(These holidays are widely observed across India or in several states. Actual holidays may vary depending on state and region.)

January 1 (Thursday) – New Year’s Day

January 6 (Tuesday) – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

January 13 (Tuesday) – Lohri (mainly celebrated in North India)

January 14 (Wednesday) – Makar Sankranti

January 15 (Thursday) – Pongal (Tamil Nadu) / Indian Army Day

January 23 (Friday) – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

January 26 (Monday) – Republic Day

January 30 (Friday) – Martyrs’ Day / Shaheed Diwas (observed; not a full public holiday in many states)

January 2026: Festivals, National and International Days

January is also marked by several important national days, religious observances, and international awareness events, reflecting India’s cultural, historical, and social diversity.

Key Dates to Remember

January 1 – Global Family Day

January 2 – World Introvert Day

January 3 – Paush Purnima, International Mind-Body Wellness Day

January 4 – World Braille Day

January 5 – National Bird Day

January 6 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, World Day of War Orphans

January 7 – Mahayana New Year

January 8 – African National Congress Foundation Day, Earth’s Rotation Day

January 9 – Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (NRI Day)

January 10 – World Hindi Day

January 11 – Death Anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

January 12 – National Youth Day

January 13 – Lohri

January 14 – Makar Sankranti, Shattila Ekadashi

January 15 – Pongal, Indian Army Day, Voting for BMC Elections (Mumbai)

January 16 – National Startup Day, Counting of Votes for BMC Elections

January 17 – Benjamin Franklin Day

January 18 – Magha Amavasya

January 19 – Kokborok Day

January 20 – Penguin Awareness Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 21 – Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day

January 22 – Weedless Wednesday

January 23 – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

January 24 – National Girl Child Day, International Day of Education

January 25 – National Voters’ Day, National Tourism Day

January 26 – Republic Day, International Customs Day

January 27 – National Geographic Day

January 28 – Birth Anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai, KM Cariappa Jayanti

January 29 – Jaya Ekadashi, Indian Newspaper Day

January 30 – Martyrs’ Day / Shaheed Diwas, World Leprosy Day

January 31 – International Zebra Day

January reflects a powerful mix of tradition, patriotism, and global awareness. From celebrating harvest festivals and religious occasions to observing days dedicated to youth, education, democracy, and social responsibility, the month sets the tone for the year ahead.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)