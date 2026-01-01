What’s Special In January 2026? Check Full Calendar With Festivals, Holidays, Ekadashi, Amavasya And Important Days
January 2026 Calendar: January 2026 is packed with festivals, holidays, Ekadashi, Amavasya, Purnima, and important national and international days. Check the complete calendar to plan your month and never miss key events and celebrations.
- January 2026 kicks off the year with a busy and meaningful calendar filled with festivals, national holidays, religious observances, and global awareness days.
- From colourful harvest celebrations to days of national pride and international causes.
- The first month of the year offers many opportunities to celebrate, reflect, and participate.
The month features major Indian festivals such as Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, along with important national occasions like Republic Day, Indian Army Day, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti. January also highlights global observances including World Braille Day, International Day of Education, and World Leprosy Day, drawing attention to inclusion, learning, and public health.
Together, these events make January 2026 culturally rich and socially significant:-
January 2026 Holidays in India
(These holidays are widely observed across India or in several states. Actual holidays may vary depending on state and region.)
January 1 (Thursday) – New Year’s Day
January 6 (Tuesday) – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
January 13 (Tuesday) – Lohri (mainly celebrated in North India)
January 14 (Wednesday) – Makar Sankranti
January 15 (Thursday) – Pongal (Tamil Nadu) / Indian Army Day
January 23 (Friday) – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
January 26 (Monday) – Republic Day
January 30 (Friday) – Martyrs’ Day / Shaheed Diwas (observed; not a full public holiday in many states)
January 2026: Festivals, National and International Days
January is also marked by several important national days, religious observances, and international awareness events, reflecting India’s cultural, historical, and social diversity.
Key Dates to Remember
January 1 – Global Family Day
January 2 – World Introvert Day
January 3 – Paush Purnima, International Mind-Body Wellness Day
January 4 – World Braille Day
January 5 – National Bird Day
January 6 – Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, World Day of War Orphans
January 7 – Mahayana New Year
January 8 – African National Congress Foundation Day, Earth’s Rotation Day
January 9 – Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (NRI Day)
January 10 – World Hindi Day
January 11 – Death Anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
January 12 – National Youth Day
January 13 – Lohri
January 14 – Makar Sankranti, Shattila Ekadashi
January 15 – Pongal, Indian Army Day, Voting for BMC Elections (Mumbai)
January 16 – National Startup Day, Counting of Votes for BMC Elections
January 17 – Benjamin Franklin Day
January 18 – Magha Amavasya
January 19 – Kokborok Day
January 20 – Penguin Awareness Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day
January 21 – Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya Foundation Day
January 22 – Weedless Wednesday
January 23 – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
January 24 – National Girl Child Day, International Day of Education
January 25 – National Voters’ Day, National Tourism Day
January 26 – Republic Day, International Customs Day
January 27 – National Geographic Day
January 28 – Birth Anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai, KM Cariappa Jayanti
January 29 – Jaya Ekadashi, Indian Newspaper Day
January 30 – Martyrs’ Day / Shaheed Diwas, World Leprosy Day
January 31 – International Zebra Day
January reflects a powerful mix of tradition, patriotism, and global awareness. From celebrating harvest festivals and religious occasions to observing days dedicated to youth, education, democracy, and social responsibility, the month sets the tone for the year ahead.
