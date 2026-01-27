Jaya Ekadashi 2026 date and time: When is Ekadashi? Know the shubh muhurat, parana timing, puja rituals, and vrat rules

Jaya Ekadashi 2026 date and time: Jaya Ekadashi, observed during every month of Magha, honours Lord Krishna and Vishnu. Devotees believe it purifies sins and brings positive energy. According to Drik Panchang, prayers offered on Jaya Ekadashi may bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jaya Ekadashi 2026:-

When Is Jaya Ekadashi 2026?

Jaya Ekadashi is observed every year on the 11th day (Ekadashi Tithi) of the Shukla Paksha during the Magha month.

In 2026, the Ekadashi Tithi begins on January 28, which has caused some confusion regarding the correct date. However, according to the Drik Panchang, Jaya Ekadashi will be observed on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Shubh Muhurat and Parana Time

Below are the important timings to keep in mind for Jaya Ekadashi, according to Drik Panchang:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 04:35 PM on January 28, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 01:55 PM on January 29, 2026

Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment: 11:09 AM

Auspicious Muhurat Timings

Brahma Muhurta: 05:25 AM to 06:18 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 05:52 AM to 07:11 AM

Ravi Yoga: 07:11 AM to 07:31 AM

Abhijit Muhurta: 12:13 PM to 12:56 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:22 PM to 03:05 PM

Godhuli Muhurta: 05:55 PM to 06:22 PM

Sayahna Sandhya: 05:58 PM to 07:17 PM

Amrit Kalam: 09:26 PM to 10:54 PM

Nishita Muhurta: 12:08 AM to 01:01 AM on January 30

Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Fasting Rules

On Jaya Ekadashi, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and observe a fast to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna.

According to Drik Panchang, there are two common types of fasting observed on this day:

Nirjala Fast: Complete fast without food and water

Phalahar Fast: Fasting with fruits and water

Devotees choose the type of fast based on their health and devotion.

Puja Rituals of Jaya Ekadashi

Worshipping Lord Krishna on Jaya Ekadashi is considered highly beneficial. Devotees can offer fruits, panchamrit, and bhog during the puja.

For Lord Vishnu’s worship, follow these simple steps:

Place Lord Vishnu’s idol on a platform covered with a yellow cloth.

Light a lamp (diya) and incense sticks.

Install a kalash

Offer flowers, fruits, clothes, betel leaves, and betel nuts.

Listen to or read the Ekadashi Vrat Katha.

Devotees believe that sincere prayers on this day bring divine blessings and spiritual peace.

Jaya Ekadashi is a meaningful occasion to pause, reflect, and reconnect with faith. By observing the fast, performing the puja rituals, and offering sincere prayers to Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna, devotees seek inner peace, positive energy, and spiritual upliftment. Celebrating this sacred day with devotion and discipline is believed to bring harmony, prosperity, and divine blessings into one’s life.

