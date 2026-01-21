Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Is It On January 28 Or 29? Check Date, Vrat Time, And Puja Rituals Here

Jaya Ekadashi 2026: Jaya Ekadashi, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, will be observed on January 29, 2026. Falling in the bright fortnight of the month of Magha, this Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is believed to remove obstacles, bring happiness, and bless devotees with prosperity. By observing the fast and performing the rituals with devotion, one can invite peace, positivity, and the blessings of both Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi into their life.

Here’s everything you need to know about the date, vrat time, puja vidhi, parana timing, and fasting rules:-

What is Jaya Ekadashi?

According to Drik Panchang, Jaya Ekadashi falls in the bright fortnight of the month of Magha and holds special significance for devotees of Lord Vishnu. Observing a fast on this day is believed to remove obstacles and bring happiness, prosperity, and divine blessings.

Chanting the name of Lord Vishnu on Jaya Ekadashi is said to protect one from the fear of rebirth as a ghost or spirit. The fast also invokes the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, ensuring peace and prosperity in life.

Jaya Ekadashi 2026 Date and Auspicious Time

According to Drik Panchang,

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Parana (breaking the fast): January 30, 2026, from 7:10 AM to 9:20 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 4:35 PM on January 28, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 1:55 PM on January 29, 2026

How to Observe Jaya Ekadashi (Puja Vidhi)

According to Drik Panchang, Wake up early, complete your daily chores, and take a vow to observe the fast.

Place an idol or picture of Lord Vishnu on a clean platform. Offer incense, lamps, fruits, and Panchamrit while worshipping him.

Observe the fast throughout the day, focusing on devotion and mindfulness.

In the evening, worship Lord Vishnu again with devotion.

The next morning, feed a poor person or a Brahmin, give alms, and then break the fast with sattvic (pure, vegetarian) food.

Jaya Ekadashi Vrat Parana Time

According to Drik Panchang,

Dwadashi Ends: 11:09 AM on the day of breaking the fast

Things to Avoid on Jaya Ekadashi

According to Drik Panchang, To maintain the sanctity of the fast:

Avoid eating chickpeas or chickpea-based foods

Do not consume honey

Refrain from anger, lying, or negative thoughts

Observing Jaya Ekadashi is not just about fasting; it is a way to connect with your spiritual side and invite positivity into your life. By following the vrat rules, performing the puja with devotion, and practicing mindfulness, devotees can experience peace, prosperity, and the divine blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. This January, make the most of Jaya Ekadashi to purify your mind, body, and soul.

