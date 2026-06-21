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Kajal drops unseen family moment with Gautam and son Neil on Father's Day

Kajal Aggarwal gave fans a glimpse of a precious family moment on Father's Day as she shared an adorable photo of husband Gautam Kitchlu with their son Neil. Her heartfelt message and the sweet father-son bond quickly won hearts online.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 11:21 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 11:21 AM IST
Kajal drops unseen family moment with Gautam and son Neil on Father's Day
Image Credit: Kajal Aggarwal, Instagram

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Kajal drops unseen family moment with Gautam and son Neil on Father's Day
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