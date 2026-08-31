/Kajari Teej 2026: Date, puja muhurat, significance, and why the festival is celebrated

Happy Kajari Teej 2026: Kajri Teej is celebrated on the third day of the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada every year. On Kajri Teej, married women fast for their husbands' longevity, and the festival is considered as important as Karwa Chauth. This year, Tritiya falls at sunrise on Monday, Kajari Teej Vrat will be observed on August 31. Here is all you need to know about the auspicious festival.
This year, Tritiya Tithi begins at 9:36 AM on August 30, 2026, and runs until 8:50 AM on August 31.
Festival: Kajari Teej
Date: Monday, August 31, 2026
Tritiya begins: 9:36 AM on August 30
Tritiya ends: 8:50 AM on August 31
Paksha: Krishna Paksha
Month: Bhadrapada, as per the North Indian calendar
Unlike some of the bigger Hindu festivals, Kajari Teej doesn't come with one fixed puja muhurat that applies everywhere. Timings tend to vary a fair bit depending on where you are.
That said, anyone looking to observe the puja specifically on Tritiya Tithi on August 31 should try to wrap up the main morning prayers before 8:50 AM. Keep in mind that actual sunrise timing and the Choghadiya auspicious windows differ from city to city, so it's worth checking these for your own location. A number of regional traditions also carry rituals that continue later in the day. As part of the observance, women typically worship the neem tree, listen to the Kajari Teej Vrat Katha, and offer prayers to the Moon. Since moonrise timing also varies by city, that's something devotees will need to check separately based on where they are.
According to Astrologer Parduman Suri, during Kajri Teej, specially celebrated in North India, married women adorn themselves with sixteen adornments and perform the ritualistic worship of Gauri-Shankar. The similarity between Kajri Teej and Karwa Chauth is that on Kajri Teej, married women also observe a waterless fast, wishing for their husband's long life, and they break their fast only after offering oblations to the moon in the evening. On Kajri Teej, married women fast for their husband's longevity. It is believed that worshiping Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva with full devotion on this day ensures that unmarried girls receive a good husband, and married women's husbands live a long life. Therefore, unmarried girls observe a fast on this day to find a good match. On this day, various sweet dishes are prepared, and women gather for prayers and rituals. This festival is especially celebrated in the states of North India.
According to the mythological story, on the third day of the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada, known as Kajri Teej, Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati as his wife. Goddess Parvati wished to be accepted by Lord Shiva as his wife. To prove her devotion, Goddess Parvati undertook severe penance for 108 years to please Lord Shiva. The day when Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva united is celebrated as Kajri Teej. On this day, women worship both Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with the hope of a happy and healthy married life.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
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