Kamada Ekadashi 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Vrat Katha, And Rituals To Seek Lord Vishnu’s Blessings

Kamada Ekadashi is observed during the Chaitra month’s Shukla Paksha. It is revered as the first Ekadashi after the Hindu New Year. Ekadashi is regarded as one of the most sacred days in Hinduism. A large number of devotees get involved in spiritual and religious activities. On this day, devotees observe a strict fast and pay homage to Lord Vishnu.

Ekadashi falls twice a month in Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. According to Drik Panchang, during the month of Chaitra, Kamada Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha. This year, Kamada Ekadashi is being observed today, on April 8, 2025.

Kamada Ekadashi 2025: Date and Timings

Here are the auspicious dates and timings as per Drik Panchang:

Ekadashi Begins: April 7, 2025 at 08:00 PM

Ekadashi Ends: April 8, 2025 at 09:12 PM

Parana (Fast Breaking) Timing: April 9, 2025 between 06:03 AM and 08:31 AM

Dwadashi Ends: April 9, 2025 at 10:55 PM

Significance of Kamada Ekadashi

The term Kamada means “fulfiller of desires.” It is believed that fasting and worshiping Lord Vishnu on this day grants liberation from karmic debts, helps devotees atone for past sins, and fulfills heartfelt wishes. The day holds special mention in the Padma Purana, where Lord Krishna explains its importance to Yudhishthira.

Kamada Ekadashi Vrat Katha (The Story)

According to the Padma Purana, in the kingdom of Nagapura, ruled by King Pundarika, lived a Gandharva named Lalit and his beloved Lalita, a celestial nymph. One day, while performing in the royal court, Lalit’s mind wandered to thoughts of Lalita, which impacted his singing. A serpent in court informed the king, who cursed Lalit to become a hideous demon.

Grieving, Lalita followed Lalit into the forest and sought help from Sage Shringi. The sage advised her to observe a fast on Kamada Ekadashi. With unwavering devotion, she completed the fast and prayed to Lord Vishnu, who blessed her and restored Lalit’s original form. Since then, devotees observe Kamada Ekadashi to seek divine blessings and release from suffering.

Kamada Ekadashi 2025: Puja Rituals

1. Morning Rituals: Wake up early, bathe, wear clean clothes, and take a vow to observe the fast with sincerity.

2. Worship Setup: Light a ghee diya, install Lord Vishnu’s idol or image along with a Shree Yantra.

3. Offerings: Present Tulsi Patra, sweets, and garlands. Prepare Panchamrit (milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee).

4. Main Puja: In the evening before sunset, perform aarti, offer bhog (fruits, satvik items), and chant Vishnu Sahasranama, Shree Hari Stotram, and other mantras.

5. Bhog & Prasad: Distribute satvik bhog to family and break the fast on Dwadashi morning (April 9) post-parana time.

6. Evening Ritual: Light a diya near the Tulsi plant and pray for prosperity and well-being.

7. Temple Visit: Visit Lord Vishnu or Krishna temples for darshan and blessings.

Kamada Ekadashi 2025: Mantras to Chant

► Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya

► Shree Krishna Govind Hare Murari, Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva

► Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram Ram Narayanam Janki Vallabham

► Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

► Ram Ram Raameti Rame Raame Manorame, Sahasranama Tatulyam Ram Naam Varanane

May this Kamada Ekadashi bring peace, prosperity, and the fulfillment of all your desires. Keep the fast with devotion, follow the rituals with heart, and immerse in the divine grace of Lord Vishnu.

